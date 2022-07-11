CISF jawan cheated of 1.50 lakh while updating Aadhaar card in Kharghar

Kharghar police and Cyber Cell of Navi Mumbai are jointly investigating a case wherein a 36-year-old CISF jawan, who was trying to update his Aadhaar card online, was cheated of ₹1.50 lakh on Saturday.

According to the police, the jawan, a resident of Kharghar, was trying to link Ayushman card, which his organisation had provided, along with his Aadhaar card.

“Before linking, he had to update the Aadhaar card and hence he did a Google search on the nearest centres to update it. He found a mobile number and placed a call,” a police officer said.

When the call was made, nobody answered but the next day the person called back the jawan and sent him a link under the pretext of sending him an SMS to update his Aadhaar card. The jawan opened the link and after filling in his information, tried to pay the update charges of ₹25. But the complainant did not receive any OTP while trying to pay through the link and he contacted the number again to inform the same.

“The accused then asked the jawan to download an application called ‘Quick Support App’ on his mobile. Soon after downloading, he started receiving messages, and in 14 transactions, a total of ₹1.50 lakh money was deducted,” the officer added.

The complainant immediately uninstalled the app and registered a case with the Kharghar police. The police suspected that the app hacked the complainant’s phone and gave remote access to the accused to operate his phone. The case has been registered under various Sections of IPC and IT Acts, and further investigations are on.