CISF jawan cheated of ₹1.50 lakh while updating Aadhaar card in Kharghar
Kharghar police and Cyber Cell of Navi Mumbai are jointly investigating a case wherein a 36-year-old CISF jawan, who was trying to update his Aadhaar card online, was cheated of ₹1.50 lakh on Saturday.
According to the police, the jawan, a resident of Kharghar, was trying to link Ayushman card, which his organisation had provided, along with his Aadhaar card.
“Before linking, he had to update the Aadhaar card and hence he did a Google search on the nearest centres to update it. He found a mobile number and placed a call,” a police officer said.
When the call was made, nobody answered but the next day the person called back the jawan and sent him a link under the pretext of sending him an SMS to update his Aadhaar card. The jawan opened the link and after filling in his information, tried to pay the update charges of ₹25. But the complainant did not receive any OTP while trying to pay through the link and he contacted the number again to inform the same.
“The accused then asked the jawan to download an application called ‘Quick Support App’ on his mobile. Soon after downloading, he started receiving messages, and in 14 transactions, a total of ₹1.50 lakh money was deducted,” the officer added.
The complainant immediately uninstalled the app and registered a case with the Kharghar police. The police suspected that the app hacked the complainant’s phone and gave remote access to the accused to operate his phone. The case has been registered under various Sections of IPC and IT Acts, and further investigations are on.
Traffic police take it upon themselves to fill potholes in Thane
While the concerned authorities failed to provide any respite from potholes on Thane roads, the traffic police came to the rescue of commuters. The police filled most of the potholes since early morning on Monday. As a result, the traffic situation was better than last week, especially along the Ghodbunder Road and Eastern Express Highway. Apart from the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, the traffic in Thane city was comparatively moving rather than being stuck.
Haryana: Speeding SUV claims cop’s life in Karnal
A 42-year-old policeman was killed when a speeding SUV hit a resident of Police Lines in Kurukshetra, Tej Narayan, who was posted at Madhuban police academy's bike on the National Highway 44 near Taraori on Monday. The deceased has been identified as a resident of Police Lines in Kurukshetra, Tej Narayan, who was posted at Madhuban police academy. Police said that on Monday morning, Tej Narayan was heading towards Madhuban on his motorcycle. When he reached near Taraori, the SUV hit his bike, leaving him dead on the spot.
‘Kalyan railway station skywalk is no less than a waterlogged street’
Commuters at Kalyan railway station are having a nightmare during the monsoon as most stretches of the skywalks, foot over bridges (FOBs) and platforms are waterlogged due to leaking roofs. Commuters also claimed that this was the first time most places at Kalyan station have leaking roofs. The roofs above the platforms are also not maintained and are leaking. As a result, the platforms have become slippery, claimed the commuters.
Haryana STF arrests 5 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang
In a major crackdown, the special task force of Haryana Police has arrested five members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh, officials said on Monday. A number of stolen luxury cars were also recovered from them. Those arrested are Chiraag, younger brother of Tinu Bhiwani who has been nabbed in the Moose Wala murder case; Manoj Bakkarwala; Prakash Barmer of Rajasthan's Barmer; Amit of Haryana's Pinjore and Sanjay of Punjab's Zirakpur.
Indian Eagle Owl rescued from school premises in Thane
An Indian Eagle Owl was rescued from a school in Thane on Monday morning amidst heavy downpour. The owl was drenched in rain and was weak. It was also harassed by crows. It was rescued from Thirani School in Vartak Nagar by Wildlife Welfare Association, an NGO. A resident of Vartak Nagar, Balkrishna Kolekar, spotted the owl and reached out to WWA. He informed them about the bird stuck in the school premises.
