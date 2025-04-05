Menu Explore
CISF officer suspended after drunk driving crash on WEH killing woman, injuring daughters

ByHTC
Apr 05, 2025 05:52 AM IST

The deceased, Hazra Shaikh, was killed on the spot. Her daughters — 22-year-old Shaheen and 17-year-old Shirin — sustained severe injuries and remain in critical condition. The autorickshaw driver was also injured in the crash

Mumbai: A day after a speeding SUV, driven by an intoxicated Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer, rammed into an autorickshaw on the Western Express Highway (WEH) in the early hours of Thursday, killing a 55-year-old woman and critically injuring her two daughters, the CISF has suspended the officer involved.

Mumbai, India - April 3, 2025: A major accident occurred on the Western Express Highway when a car collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw, resulting in one passenger dead and three injured in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, April 3, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India - April 3, 2025: A major accident occurred on the Western Express Highway when a car collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw, resulting in one passenger dead and three injured in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, April 3, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The deceased, Hazra Shaikh, was killed on the spot. Her daughters — 22-year-old Shaheen and 17-year-old Shirin — sustained severe injuries and remain in critical condition. The autorickshaw driver was also injured in the crash.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 33-year-old CISF constable Dhondiram Yadav, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. He has been arrested and booked under section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act (drunk driving).

Yadav was produced before a magistrate on Friday and remanded to police custody for two days. The CISF, meanwhile, confirmed his suspension pending further investigation.

