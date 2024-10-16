Citizens demand halt to Bandra Fort restoration

Mumbai: More than 40 citizens have written to the Maharashtra government’s Directorate of Archaeology and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), stating that the ongoing repair and preservation work on the Bandra Fort has defaced the Grade-I heritage structure and compromised the heritage value of the 17th-century fortification. In their letter, concerned citizens have called for a halt to the work, restoration of the fort to its previous state, and action against those responsible for defacing it . (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Built of sturdy rock, fort was built by the Portuguese at the southern tip of Bandra, called Land’s End. More than 350 years later, it has been given a makeover commissioned by the state Directorate of Archaeology. Residents said they were shocked to see large parts of the fort covered in cream-coloured plaster.

In their letter, concerned citizens have called for a halt to the work, restoration of the fort to its previous state, and action against those responsible for defacing it. Written by activist Zoru Bhathena and signed by 40 others, the letter states, “We are unable to understand how the existing design of a centuries’ old fort can be ‘rectified’.” It also noted the “removal of the heritage arch over the gate, the lime plastering over the fort, changing its entire look and colour, multi-coloured cement filling between the stone rocks and the changes to the walls of the fort.”

The Bandra fort was declared a Grade I heritage structure in 1984 and it falls under the jurisdiction of the state Department of Archaeology. The letter pointed out that the changes are in “direct contravention of laws that prohibit such work in a Notified Monument / Grade-I Heritage Structure. No one is permitted, by law, to destroy, remove, injure, alter, deface or imperil a protected monument.”

The project was given to consultant conservation architects Sankraman Design Studio and executing agency Savani Heritage Conservation on March 13 for ₹70 lakh. The architects said that “using lime plaster is the norm in fort restoration” and that they had applied the plaster to protect the structure from sea erosion.

According to Sapna Lakhe, one of the architects with Sankraman Design Studio, “We found that many of the basalt stones had earlier been covered with cement and lime plaster. Cement plaster, in particular, blocks the breathability of the stone. Parts of the fort were found extended with cement mortar.”

Lakhe added, “We first removed the old layer of cement and lime plaster. After cleaning, we used a fresh layer of lime plaster for repointing (filling in the joints) and to coat the stones. This lime plaster was mixed with natural pigments and stains to obtain the cream colour.”

As for the changed colour of the fort, she said the “harsh environmental conditions would make sure the lime plaster would discolour over the years, just as it had in the past”. Lakhe added, She said they had not used any concrete in the beautification work.

Asked to explain why the arch has been dismantled, Lakhe said, “We have lowered the deteriorated brick elements and will be restoring it with brick masonry as per the old measurements.” She said work on the fort is scheduled to be completed early next year. She clarified that beautification of the adjoining garden has not been undertaken by them.

An official from the state Archeology Department told HT they had received the citizens’ letter and would look into the matter.

What citizens say…

* The Grade-I heritage structure has been defaced

* Layer of lime plaster has been applied over the old stone walls

What the architects say…

The conservation architects say they are adhering to the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, and international charters by UNESCO. They add that the state Archaeology Department is regularly monitoring the project. “Thorough documentation of the site was done prior to the restoration and will be done after it is complete.”