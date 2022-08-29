Citizens gather in solidarity for Bilkis Bano
Mumbai: Carter Road, one of Bandra’s popular hang out spots is often abuzz with youngsters clicking pictures of the sunset from the promenade. On Sunday evening, the mood of the place was palpably heartfelt as more than 50 citizens, holding placards, gathered in solidarity to demand justice for Bilkis Bano.
The police, however, dispersed them later for lack of appropriate permissions.
“The decision to order premature release for those convicted of rape and murder is unfair. The only way to ensure such cases don’t go unheard is to collectively raise our voices against it, and we will continue to do so till the lawmakers hear us,” said Yash Chikalkar, a 31-year-old who was part of the protest on Sunday.
People of all age groups gathered at Carter Road only to be stopped by the police within 30 minutes. “Any gathering of large numbers needs prior permission, which this group of protestors didn’t possess. Once they follow the right process, we will not bother anyone,” said an officer from the Carter Road police station.
Bilkis Bano was 21-years-old and 5 months pregnant in 2002 when she was raped, while seven other members of her family, including her 3-year-old daughter were killed. Eleven men were convicted for the crime. Earlier this month, these 11 men who were serving life terms, walked out of the prison.
Various women activist organisations came together in support of Bilkis Bano and have started signature campaigns since. At present, many women have been seeking signatures, including in local trains, in support of Bano and demanding that the convicts be imprisoned again.
“We will not back off. Almost every day we explain Bilkis Bano’s case to people and ask them to sign the sheet,” said S Kabi (50), a member of the Forum Against Oppression of Women (FAOW).
She added that the group started a signature campaign around a week ago, and has already received 50,000 signatures. “Women have been encouraging others they know to sign the plea,” she added.
“Once we reach a mark of 5 lakh signatures, we will send it to the chief justice showing support of the common citizens,” said Ali Bhojwani, coordinator of FAOW.
“They (police) have stopped this protest but we will keep protesting till the verdict is reversed. Next time we will bring together a larger crowd at Azad Maidan and ensure things change,” added Bhojwani.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
