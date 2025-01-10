Citizens of 8 more Buldhana villages face rapid hair loss

MUMBAI: The anxiety that gripped citizens of three villages in Buldhana district over an unexplained bout of rapid hair loss, has now spread to eight other villages in the district. Buldhana, India. Jan 09, 2025: Villagers in Bondgaon, Buldhana district, are experiencing sudden hair loss and baldness. Approximately 100 villagers from three villages in this district have reported significant hair fall, prompting authorities to investigate the issue. Buldhana, India. Jan 09, 2025. (Photo by HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

HT had reported on January 9, how over 55 villagers from Bondgaon, Kalwad and Hingna, in Shegaon tehsil, had reported incidents of hair loss over the last eight days. On Thursday, the district administration reported the number had risen to 155, cutting across age groups and gender. The other villages where the ailment has spread are Kathora, Machdrikhed, Ghui, Taroda Kasaba, Pahurjira, Matargaon Budruk and Nimbi. A report underscoring this mysterious phenomenon has been submitted by the tehsil’s medical officer to a district-level officer.

Locals however claim the numbers exceed 300 – it does not show up in records because many women are reluctant to report the malaise, driven by societal and family pressures.

The district collector on Thursday advised citizens to avoid using water until further notice, and health officers have issued guidelines regarding usage of water. Lab reports have identified water samples from two locations in Bondgaon with Total Dissolved Solid (TDS) levels of approximately 2110. According to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), water with TDS levels below 2000 is suitable for general use, while drinking water should ideally have a TDS level under 500.

Dr Amol Gite, a district medical officer in Buldhana, stated, “Over 100 cases have been reported in the last two days alone. Now, more than 150 cases have been documented, and we have initiated anti-fungal treatments for the affected individuals.”

He emphasised that the fresh lot of cases are restricted to severe hair fall only and not complete baldness, as was the case in the three villages earlier. However, as it has impacted the appearances of people, many have chosen to cut or trim their hair.

“We are addressing this issue urgently. Preliminary investigations during field visits by medical officers suggest a fungal infection. Once we receive detailed lab reports, we will be able to confirm the exact cause of the condition,” he added.

Medical experts who visited the affected villages have described the condition as “acute hair loss” or “alopecia,” potentially triggered by factors such as contaminated water, fungal scalp infections, malnutrition, vitamin deficiencies, or the adverse effects of certain chemicals or cosmetics. Some experts have also suggested that the cases could be related to Tinea cruris (a fungal infection), though not confirmed.

The Purna River basin, where most affected villages are located, is known for its saline soil and poor quality of water. A medical expert noted that previous government reports highlighted excessive fluoride content in the region’s groundwater, which could be a contributing factor.

Rameshwar Dharkar, sarpanch of Bondgaon, said, “We held a meeting with the collector and health officers on Thursday, who advised us to avoid using contaminated water for bathing and other purposes. The government is planning to arrange alternative water supply for residents.”

Kiran Patil, district collector, Buldhana, urged citizens not to panic. “Initial investigations suggest that the problem may be linked to fungal infections and the use of contaminated water from borewells and wells, which have been found unsuitable. The administration is conducting house-to-house surveys, and water samples are being tested for heavy metals like arsenic and lead,” said Patil. He added that a special medical team is visiting the affected areas to ensure proper treatment and guidance.