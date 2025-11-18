Citizens to roll out test for civic poll hopefuls

MUMBAI: In the run-up to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in January 2025, citizens from B Ward in Dongri and C Ward in Marine Lines have jointly unveiled a “Public Promise and Accountability Affidavit” – a citizen-centric manifesto focused on transparency, governance and basic service delivery from their elected representative. The affidavit is structured around two major themes: essential municipal services and long-term welfare measures. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The document outlines a five-year commitment to residents and establishes a public contract through which voters may hold their elected representatives accountable.

The document, drawn up by Bhendi Bazaar resident Abbas Chatriwala, will be presented to the candidates once the list is finalised. “Each candidate would formally declare their intent to use the full authority of the corporator’s office to deliver cleaner neighbourhoods, safer public infrastructure, improved healthcare and education facilities, and enhanced financial transparency in civic operations. The affidavit is structured around two major themes: essential municipal services and long-term welfare measures,” said Chatriwala.

The manifesto focuses on infrastructure accountability. Candidates will be asked to pledge that they will enforce stricter contractor responsibilities for roads, drainage and civil works, an area of chronic concern in Mumbai.

“If they need our votes, they should commit to pushing for longer defect-liability periods, seeking an increase of warranties to 10 years for regular asphalt roads and 20 years for cement-concrete roads. The manifesto states that contractors whose work deteriorates during the warranty period must repair it immediately, failing which candidates vow to demand heavy daily penalties and blacklisting measures,” said Chatriwala.

Kashifa A Khan, a resident of Dongri in B ward said, “The issues are common to both B and C wards. I drive my kids to school and the potholes appear after one week of filling them. In the absence of street lights, driving on such narrow, potholed roads is a challenge. We want an undertaking from our corporators to at least guarantee us good roads by not using inferior materials.”

Cleanliness, water supply and drainage also occupy a central place in the document. Corporator candidates will be made to promise 100% daily garbage collection and street sweeping, regular monitoring of sanitation staff, and the maintenance of open, garbage-free drains throughout the year.

Ahead of every monsoon, they will pledge to ensure timely desilting of major nullahs to prevent flooding. Water leakages and theft, the affidavit notes, will be reported and addressed promptly to guarantee a fair and reliable supply for all residents.

Financial transparency is another pillar of the manifesto. It demands the publication of all ward-level expenditure, with details of every project—including cost, contractors, and progress—made public through the corporator’s office.

“Candidates will further commit to a thorough review of the annual BMC budget to secure adequate allocations for essential local services,” added Chatriwala.

Beyond basic civic infrastructure, the affidavit outlines a welfare-driven agenda focusing on health, education, and community support. Citizens also seek to establish a free or highly affordable primary healthcare dispensary within their ward by utilising vacant BMC spaces and collaborating with NGOs and CSR-funded organisations.

“This would improve accessibility while reducing the financial burden on the municipal body,” said Saddam Pathan, who lives in B ward near Sandhurst Road station.

Education reforms include commitments to upgrade BMC school facilities by ensuring clean toilets, drinking water, fans, and security systems. The manifesto also promises efficient distribution of free educational benefits—uniforms, books, and materials, on the first day of each school year, eliminating delays that often affect students from low-income families.

To strengthen democratic accessibility, citizens demand that public grievance sessions be held twice a month without prior appointments.

“Every complaint registered and the action taken will be documented in a publicly accessible log book, ensuring transparency in civic problem-solving,” said Pathan.

The affidavit concludes with a general undertaking in which each candidate acknowledges that the promises listed fall within the legal powers of a corporator—to advocate, supervise, approve, or demand civic action. By signing this document, candidates state that they accept full responsibility for fulfilling their commitments over the five-year term and recognise that residents have the right to hold them accountable.