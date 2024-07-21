City received over 100mm of rain on Saturday, yellow alert to continue

Mumbai: With bountiful showers, several places in the city received over 100mm of rain between 8am and 6pm on Saturday. Places that received the most rainfall were Sewri Koliwada at 114.20mm, Lower Parel at 112.20mm, Wadala at 104.40mm, Govandi at 110mm and Mankhurd at 104.6mm. On average in the duration, the city received 63.56mm, the eastern suburbs at 49.68mm, and the eastern suburbs at 38.18mm. A yellow alert follows for the rest of the week. Waterlogging in the Kurla on Saturday due to heavy rain and Metro work in the city. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

In the 24 hours, between 8:30am on Friday to Saturday, the weather station in Colaba received 111mm of rain. Whereas Santacruz recorded 79mm of rain. In the same period, the average rain the city received was 90.56mm, the eastern suburbs were at 87.14mm, and the western suburbs received 92.81mm of rain.

Thanks to the rainfall, the Tulsi Lake, the smallest lake supplying water to the city, reached its capacity of 8046 million litres and started overflowing at 8:30am. It had overflown on the same date the previous year. It supplies an average of 18 million litres of water per day to the city.

With this, the levels of water in the lakes supplying water to Mumbai have reached 40.96%, as compared to 2023’s 39.61% and 2022’s 88.5%.