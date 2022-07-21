City sees a spike in manhole cover thefts, BMC officials blame drug addicts
The theft of manhole cover is rampant this monsoon with police registering over 200 FIRs out of 239 complaints filed by the 24 administrative ward offices in the city. This has added to the woes of BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) officials as they fear this may result in people falling into open manholes while navigating waterlogged streets.
As per data collated by HT, G North ward has reported the highest number of missing manhole lids - 114 incidents of which 34 FIRs have been registered since June. The thefts were recorded on L J road, Senapati Bapat Marg, A K Vaidya Marg, and near St Michael School in Mahim. On the other hand, South Mumbai wards A, B, C and D have recorded the lowest number of thefts.
Drug peddlers and drug addicts are more inclined to steal because they get a good price for it, said Prashant Sapkale, assistant commissioner, G North ward. “This is an organised crime and it is carried out using a small vehicle like autorickshaw, or van.”
Sapkale said the gangs operate between 1am and 4am and pull the manhole cover with the help of a magnet.
A manhole cover, which is made of iron cast, is priced anywhere between ₹2,500 and ₹10,000.
Ajitkumar Ambi, assistant commissioner, S ward, said manhole covers are primarily stolen in Powai at night and the ward office has lodged eight police complaints.
“The drug addicts sell it to scrap dealers. The police should step up night patrolling since CCTV cameras alone do not work. They rip off the cameras as they know CCTV footage will land them in trouble,” he said.
The complaints are registered mostly against unknown persons and rarely are they nabbed by the police, Ambi said. “Nabbing them becomes an exercise in futility.”
Manish Valanju, assistant commissioner, K East ward, said 15 FIRs have been registered so far. “They are mostly vagrants. They sell it at a per-kg rate to scrap dealers. Each cover weighs 70-80 kg.”
Vishwas Mote, assistant commissioner, M West ward, said he had filed 10 complaints and the incidents were mainly recorded on Central Road and RC Marg in Chembur.
Activist Mustaq Ansari, however, alleged that the thieves work in tandem with scrap dealers and contractors.
“Civic officials told us that the police did not provide CCTV footage. If there is a safety grill below the manhole lid, then it averts accidents. But we know the covers go back to the contractors. We have even seen taxi and autorickshaw drivers stealing lids,” Ansari said.
-
Ludhiana: Loan adviser ends life, 8 booked for abetment to suicide
Eight people, including Valmiki Samaj Maha Panchayat president Samay Singh Birla, have been booked for abetment to suicide after a load adviser ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance. The other suspects are Ajay Sood, Rohit Goyal Jaz, Moti Ram, Daya Sharma, Neeraj Kumar Bains and Rohit, all residents of Shimlapuri. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim's wife .
-
Ludhiana: 46-year-old man arrested for wife’s murder
A resident of Rauni village was on Wednesday arrested for murdering Jaswinder's wife. The accused has been identified as Jaswinder Singh alias Jasvir Singh, 46. He then stuffed his wife, Kulwinder Kaur, 47's body in an iron trunk and fled. Ranjit Singh of Sangrur, the victim'brother-in-law (sister's husband) said Kulwinder had not been responding to calls from her family members since Monday, following which they reached their house. While it was Kulwinder's second marriage, for Jaswinder it was third. Kulwinder had convinced her to return.
-
Transport firm owner booked for cheating top adhesive brand of ₹11.57 crore
Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police unit has registered an FIR based on the complaint of a known adhesive and construction chemical brand which claimed that a goods transport firm duped them to the tune of ₹11.57 crore. One of the former employees of Monica Roadways was also found to be involved in the fraud. The complainant had been taking transport services from Monica Roadways for the past few years.
-
Chandigarh: Vyas Puja organised at Govt Yoga College
A Vyas Pooja was organised on Wednesday to commemorate the “guru-shishya parampara” of ancient India on Day 3 of the five-day integrated yoga and ayurveda wellness camp being organised by Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23-A, Chandigarh. In Shyam Priya, a well known Lokayurved key catalyst in the field of health system's talk, she gave a brief introduction about the daily regime to be followed for general fitness. The second session related to shatkriyas was taken by yoga instructor of the yoga college, Anupma.
-
BMC officials meet Marine Drive residents to allay vibration fears
Mumbai Residents of Marine Drive met Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials on Wednesday regarding the vibrations they have been feeling inside their homes at high tide. The residents, mostly from Govind Mahal and Shree Niketan buildings, located between G and F roads in Marine Drive, have complained of these vibrations since the end of last week, as reported in HT. The residents attributed this to the removal of tetrapods from the Marine Drive shoreline.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics