City sees highest drop in road crash fatalities this year

Mumbai: The city witnessed the highest drop in road crash fatalities in the state with 23% deaths recorded in 2023 compared to 371 deaths in 2022, thanks to the awareness campaigns conducted by the traffic police. HT Image

After Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Chandrapur districts saw a drop in the number of deaths owing to road accidents with 241 and 349 fatalities respectively; while Akola, Buldhana and Parbhani districts fared the worst with the highest percentage increase at 533, 641 and 431 road accidents respectively. (see box)

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Of the 45 police units in Maharashtra, data released by the transport department revealed that 283 persons died in 1,473 accidents in Mumbai against 371 fatalities in 1,895 road accidents in 2022.

The data was released on Monday during the launch of Road Safety Month, however, chief minister Eknath Shinde who holds the transport portfolio was not present for the inaugural function. “We began identifying and addressing problems on major roads in each district. There were continuous meetings with various stakeholders to ensure road safety measures were taken up. These interventions have helped us bring down road accident fatalities across the state by 1.40% when it’s on the rise in other states,” said Vivek Bhimanwar, state transport commissioner.

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) chiefs of Tardeo, Wadala, Andheri and Borivali were also felicitated for conducting various drives to bring about awareness in public. Sources in the RTOs said policing along with the traffic police has improved and that has helped reduce the total accidents and deaths.

“The density of vehicles in Mumbai is one of the big reasons for the fall in accidents and fatalities. Policing and the presence of CCTVs on roads has also contributed to lowering numbers. However, authorities should take measures to keep a check on autos and taxis that operate on a shared basis who often breach traffic rules,” said AV Shenoy, member, Mumbai Mobility Forum.

The number of accidents in Maharashtra has risen by 731 but deaths have reduced by 215 fatalities in road mishaps.

“The transport department should come out with strict guidelines for motorists while driving on the highways. For instance, heavy vehicles like trucks and buses should not ply on the rightmost lane and curbs should be put in place with both fines and stern action including stopping them at toll naka,” said state PWD minister Dada Bhuse.

State minister Deepak Kesarkar said RTOs should act against vehicles with bright halogen lights and blaring horns as these affect driving.

“There is a need for temporary tents or other arrangements on Samruddhi Mahamarg where road accidents occur,” said Kesarkar. The government is also urging two-wheeler riders to wear helmets as 60% of fatalities from road accidents involve two-wheelers.