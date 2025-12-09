MUMBAI: A 32-year-old civic activist has been assaulted by a neighbour in his Dadar housing society, for allegedly complaining against various illegal activities being run within their housing complex. Civic activist assaulted by neighbour in Dadar

Chandrakant Kamble, 32, who lives in Swarajya Cooperative Housing Society on Senapati Bapat Marg in Dadar west, had his face punched, and nose and jaw broken on Sunday night, by Deepak Chowgule, who was accompanied by two others.

Dadar police have registered a case against Chowgule under sections 117 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Chowgule is on the run.

Police said Kamble and Chowgule were engaged in a running duel, where Kamble had approached the police and other authorities with numerous complaints. On Sunday night, when Kamble entered their housing complex, Chowgule savagely fisted him in the face, while his aides hurled expletives at Kamble.

Kamble has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, where he is being treated for facial injuries due to fractures and broken teeth.

“I have been complaining against goons in our housing society who are indulging in illegal activities, from selling drugs, to encroaching, and washing vehicles on footpaths. Yet, the police and civic officials have not acted against them. This is very discouraging for social activists like us,” said Kamble.

He said he had urged the Dadar police to take action against Chowgule in March 2024, for allegedly running an illegal gambling operation in their housing society and operating a vehicle washing unit on the footpath.

As recently as October 12, Kamble had complained to the Dadar police, about Chowgule and his aides threatening him under the influence of alcohol and drugs. He had also expressed concern about the safety and security of his mother and sister, with whom he lives.

The attack on Kamble has attracted attention on social media, where citizens have voiced concerns about lack of police action. Satyen Mehta said on X:” This is a serious problem. BMC/ police do not take action and conscientious citizens like Chetan Kamble bear the brunt.” Mehta also reflected about how inaction from authorities had dissuaded people like him to “confront encroachers”.

An account, FacTTSlayeRR, said this kind of inaction was the reason illegal encroachments flourish. “Raise your voice against illegal encroachments or illegal hawkers and you are gone... Because neither government nor the police will do anything to them… That’s the reason they are everywhere illegally without any fear of law,” the X user said. One A Jain noted, “Police do not act prompt (ly) in such threats, intimidation type complaints unless injuries happen.”