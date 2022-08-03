Close aide of gangster Ejaz Lakdawala arrested
Mumbai A close aide of gangster Ejaz Lakdawala was arrested by the criminal intelligence unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday from South Mumbai.
Police officials said the accused, Nilesh William Jatana aka Annu, 35, was allegedly involved in several serious offences and was wanted in a cheating and forgery case registered at Kashimira police station.
Jatana, who was purportedly involved in criminal activities for over one-and-a-half decade, was first arrested in a house break-in case in Malad in 2006 and later by Juhu police in 2009 for breaking into an office. Besides, two attempt to murder cases are also registered against him in the crime branch and DN Nagar police station.
He was further arrested by the crime branch in 2011, when he along with his two other associates shot at a construction site in JJ Marg area and at DN Nagar in Andheri, on Lakdawala’s orders.
Police officials said they got information that Jatana was coming to South Mumbai and accordingly laid a trap to arrest him. After preliminary interrogation, he was handed over to the Kashimira police station for further legal process.
-
Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee remanded in ED custody till Friday
Former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee, arrested on July 23 on money laundering charges, will continue to remain in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till August 5, a Kolkata court ruled on Wednesday. Chatterjee and Mukherjee were arrested on July 23 for their alleged involvement in the multi-crore recruitment scam in government schools in West Bengal between 2014 and 2021. Chatterjee was then the state education minister.
-
SSC job scam: Partha Chatterjee, close aide’s ED custody extended till Aug 5
A special court in Kolkata on Wednesday extended the custody of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his close-aide Arpita Mukherjee till August 5 in connection with the multi-crore SSC recruitment scam. The duo have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its investigation into the recruitment scam. Earlier in the day, Chatterjee and Mukherjee were produced before the court as their 10-day ED custody came to an end.
-
MP: Clerk consumes floor cleaner during EOW raid at his house
An upper divisional clerk working with the Madhya Pradesh medical education department consumed floor cleaner after a team of Economic Offence Wing (EOW) reached The UDC, Hero Keswani, 54's home to conduct searches in connection to a complaint of disproportionate assets on Wednesday, said an EOW official. The UDC, Hero Keswani, 54, tried to stop the team from conducting a search but when they didn't stop, he consumed floor cleaner.
-
Four months after launching Climate Action Plan, BMC yet to start implementation
Mumbai More than four months after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced the Mumbai Climate Action Plan, which ambitiously aims to make Mumbai a 'net zero' city by 2050, the city is lagging behind in the implementation. The corporation has not yet constituted a climate cell, as mandated by the MCAP, to coordinate various stakeholder departments, within and outside of the BMC.
-
At Siddaramaiah's birthday bash, Rahul Gandhi says BJP harmful for Karnataka
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attended the birthday celebrations of Karnataka former chief minister Siddaramaiah at Devangere in Karnataka. Stating that the Karnataka congress is completely united, Gandhi said he shares a special bond with Siddaramaiah. Gandhi visited Chitradurga's Murugarajendra mutt and took the blessings of Dr. Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.
