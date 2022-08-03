Close aide of gangster Ejaz Lakdawala arrested

Mumbai A close aide of gangster Ejaz Lakdawala was arrested by the criminal intelligence unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday from South Mumbai.

Police officials said the accused, Nilesh William Jatana aka Annu, 35, was allegedly involved in several serious offences and was wanted in a cheating and forgery case registered at Kashimira police station.

Jatana, who was purportedly involved in criminal activities for over one-and-a-half decade, was first arrested in a house break-in case in Malad in 2006 and later by Juhu police in 2009 for breaking into an office. Besides, two attempt to murder cases are also registered against him in the crime branch and DN Nagar police station.

He was further arrested by the crime branch in 2011, when he along with his two other associates shot at a construction site in JJ Marg area and at DN Nagar in Andheri, on Lakdawala’s orders.

Police officials said they got information that Jatana was coming to South Mumbai and accordingly laid a trap to arrest him. After preliminary interrogation, he was handed over to the Kashimira police station for further legal process.