CM Shinde says Uddhav denied him ‘Z plus’ security; NCP defends former ally
Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction has stirred a controversy by claiming that the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray denied ‘Z plus’ category security cover to Eknath Shinde, who was the guardian minister of Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district in the previous MVA government. Shinde corroborated the claims on Saturday.
Interestingly, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) rushed to defend the Shiv Sena president and said that no such directives were issued by Thackeray. The NCP leaders said Shinde already had Z category security.
The Z category protective cover comprises a 22-member team, including 4-5 NSG commandos and police personnel. It is India’s third-highest degree of security.
Under Z plus security, the second-highest level of protection, the coverage includes a 55-person workforce, including over 10 NSG commandos and police officers.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that Shinde was provided ‘Z’ category security, along with additional forces considering his position as Gadchiroli’s guardian minister.
Former home minister Dilip Walse-Patil too refuted the claim and said that Shinde was among four people who were accorded ‘Z’ category security cover. The four individuals include the then chief minister, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, the home minister and Shinde himself.
On Friday, two MLAs from the Shinde faction -- Deepak Kesarkar and Shambhuraj Desai -- alleged that Thackeray as chief minister denied security cover to Shinde despite death threats from Maoists.
Desai was the then minister of state for home. He claimed that ‘Z plus’ security cover was recommended in a meeting called by him of senior home and police officials, the file was sent to the chief minister’s office for final approval but never got approved.
Shinde on Saturday said that the Maoists had decided to eliminate him as he was working for the progress of the district. “The home department committee recommended ‘Z plus’ category security cover for me which was called by the then minister of state for home Shambhuraj Desai,” the chief minister said.
Shinde along with 40 MLAs revolted against Thackeray leadership and formed a government in alliance with BJP. He has also approached the Election Commission of India seeking allocation of the party’s election symbol — ‘bow and arrow’ — to it, citing the recognition granted to them in the Lok Sabha and the Maharashtra Assembly.
“I took a meeting of senior officials to review the security of Shinde after he got a threat letter from Maoists. The same day I got a telephone call from the then chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) who told me that I cannot beef up Shinde’s security cover in such a manner. In a way, he meant that Shinde’s security cover should not be upgraded. Despite that I held that meeting in which ‘Z plus’ cover to Shinde and ‘Y plus’ security cover to his son and MP Shrikant Shinde was recommended which was never approved by the chief minister’s office,” Desai said.
Refuting the allegations, Pawar said that the high power committee comprising senior bureaucrats such as the chief secretary, home secretary and Director General of Police, reviews threat perception, security cover of important personalities and makes recommendations.
“Walse-Patil informed me that Shinde had ‘Z’ category cover which he is still enjoying. Besides, additional force was also deployed for him as he was Gadchiroli guardian minister,” Pawar told reporters.
In fact, it was Shinde’s son who had requested for ‘Z plus’ category cover for his father, Walse Patil said.
“The decision to provide security is taken by an expert committee. After Shinde’s son gave the letter, we strengthened his security. It was also equal to the category provided to the then chief minister, deputy chief minister and home minister,” he said.
-
BMC ropes in JBIMS to train educators in management
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has roped in the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies to train 120 headmasters and principals in management. The additional municipal commissioner, Ashwini Bhide, told HT, “BMC teachers get promoted and start working as headmasters without management skills. It is mainly a managerial job where certain management skills are required.” BMC gives training on content and syllabus but not on management and administrative skills.”
-
Six TEDx speakers take the stage at Chitkara University
Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh, organised a TEDx Talk on the university campus on Saturday. Six speakers from different disciplines shared their experiences and life stories with the audience. The theme was 'motivating the youth for a better tomorrow.' Speakers were given 18 minutes to put forth their ideas. Amit Pandey, CEO-PnCap and founder and CEO Super77 established Super77 with an ambitious vision of transforming human lives.
-
People living in wadas not keen on taking tenancy certificate
The Pune Municipal Corporation has received 300 applications for tenancy certificates in the last two years, however, many tenants are living in rented accommodation, but have not shown interest in registering themselves for the certificates. PMC has served notice to 478 wadas of which 28 are demolished by the civic body. Till now 313 wadas were vacated by PMC officials for repair work.
-
Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body hires transgenders as security guards, green marshals
To bring the transgender community into the mainstream, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has appointed 35 of them to work with the civic body. They have been appointed on a contract basis as security guards and green marshals for private municipal services. Most of them started working from July 1. The letter of appointment has been handed over to the transgender community by the municipal commissioner and administrator Rajesh Patil.
-
Over 60% central funds to combat cancer, diabetes went unutilised in Punjab since 2017
The Punjab health department has utilised just over a third of the funds allocated to it for control and prevention of major non-communicable diseases (NCD) in the past five years, figures released by the Union ministry reveal.
