CNG price hike: Taxi unions demand hike in base fare to ₹30
MUMBAI: Black and yellow taxi drivers have demanded an increase in the base fare citing surging prices of CNG, which were hiked recently. The unions have approached the Maharashtra government seeking to increase the minimum fare from ₹25 to ₹30.
Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) retails for ₹67 per kg in Mumbai. Earlier on April 1, the state government had slashed Value Added Tax (VAT) on CNG leading to a reduction in prices from ₹66 per kg to ₹63.50.
In a letter to chief transport secretary Ashish Kumar Singh, the union has stated that the taxi drivers are suffering from lockdown and coronavirus and cannot afford the loss caused by the increase in CNG prices.
“The CNG price has increased from ₹51 to ₹67 per kg since August 25, 2021. The minimum taxi fare was increased from March 2021 from ₹22 to ₹25. Surprisingly, after the last fare revision, the CNG prices have increased by more than 35 percent. As per the Khatua committee report, if the CNG prices are increased by more than 25 percent the taxi fare should be revised without any delay. We, therefore, request you to kindly revise the minimum taxi fare from ₹25 to ₹30 immediately,” states the letter by AL Quadros, general secretary of the Mumbai Taximen’s Union.
Meanwhile, the autorickshaw unions have stated that they will be asking the government to reduce the CNG prices immediately.
“We will not ask for an immediate fare hike because we know along with the autorickshaw drivers, the citizens are also facing financial constraints due to coronavirus. We will ask the government to immediately reduce the CNG prices and bring a cap and monitor the CNG prices,” said Shashank Rao, president, Mumbai AutorickshawMen’s Union.
-
Heat wave continues in Rajasthan, Jalore sizzles at 45.2 degrees
Heat wave conditions continued to prevail in parts of Rajasthan on Thursday, with Jalore being the hottest city at 45.2 degrees Celsius, IMD said. Several places recorded a maximum temperature from 41 to 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The maximum temperature was recorded at 44.9 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 44.8 in Phalodi, 44.4 each in Jaisalmer and Banswara, 44.3 in Sriganganagar, 44 in Bikaner, and 43.2 degrees Celsius in Churu.
-
Robbers loot ₹50 lakh from Darbhanga bank
Armed robbers struck a branch of Punjab National Bank in Bihar's Samastipur on Thursday and looted approximately ₹50 lakh at gun point, police said. The branch is located at Supaul Bazaar under Biraul subdivision, 48 kilometres east of district headquarters of Darbhanga. “We have launched a probe and efforts are on to arrest the culprits,” he said. The CCTV footage were being scrutinized. Sources said there was no security guard deployed at the branch.
-
Birbhum violence: CBI makes first arrests, four suspects held in Mumbai
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday apprehended four persons in connection with the killings that took place at a village in Rampurhat in West Bengal's Birbhum district. According to a report by news agency PTI, the four accused had fled to Mumbai after the arson in Birbhum fearing arrest. The men were arrested from their hideout early on Thursday morning. At least nine lives were lost in the arson.
-
Court allows Rana Kapoor’s daughter to travel to the USA with riders
Mumbai: Special PMLA court on Wednesday permitted the daughter of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, Roshni Kapoor, to travel to the USA on the condition that she does not try to contact her sister Raakhe Kapoor Tandon, who is based in London. Roshni Kapoor had approached the special court for permission to travel to the USA from April 13 to May 5. The court on Wednesday granted her permission, but with riders.
-
Mumbai Police starts seizing vehicles for wrong-side driving
Mumbai: The Mumbai police has started seizing vehicles of motorists driving on the wrong side of the road. A senior police officer said despite a warning from Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey after multiple FIRs over wrong-side driving, the menace continues unabated. The incidents have also continued despite the awareness campaign started by traffic police on March 6. According to police officials, on average they are registering at least 200 FIRs over the same violation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics