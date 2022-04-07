Home / Cities / Mumbai News / CNG price hike: Taxi unions demand hike in base fare to 30
mumbai news

CNG price hike: Taxi unions demand hike in base fare to 30

MUMBAI: Black and yellow taxi drivers have demanded an increase in the base fare citing surging prices of CNG, which were hiked recently
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Apr 07, 2022 10:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

MUMBAI: Black and yellow taxi drivers have demanded an increase in the base fare citing surging prices of CNG, which were hiked recently. The unions have approached the Maharashtra government seeking to increase the minimum fare from 25 to 30.

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) retails for 67 per kg in Mumbai. Earlier on April 1, the state government had slashed Value Added Tax (VAT) on CNG leading to a reduction in prices from 66 per kg to 63.50.

In a letter to chief transport secretary Ashish Kumar Singh, the union has stated that the taxi drivers are suffering from lockdown and coronavirus and cannot afford the loss caused by the increase in CNG prices.

“The CNG price has increased from 51 to 67 per kg since August 25, 2021. The minimum taxi fare was increased from March 2021 from 22 to 25. Surprisingly, after the last fare revision, the CNG prices have increased by more than 35 percent. As per the Khatua committee report, if the CNG prices are increased by more than 25 percent the taxi fare should be revised without any delay. We, therefore, request you to kindly revise the minimum taxi fare from 25 to 30 immediately,” states the letter by AL Quadros, general secretary of the Mumbai Taximen’s Union.

Meanwhile, the autorickshaw unions have stated that they will be asking the government to reduce the CNG prices immediately.

“We will not ask for an immediate fare hike because we know along with the autorickshaw drivers, the citizens are also facing financial constraints due to coronavirus. We will ask the government to immediately reduce the CNG prices and bring a cap and monitor the CNG prices,” said Shashank Rao, president, Mumbai AutorickshawMen’s Union.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Northwest and central India recorded heatwaves during the second half of March. (HT PHOTO)

    Heat wave continues in Rajasthan, Jalore sizzles at 45.2 degrees

    Heat wave conditions continued to prevail in parts of Rajasthan on Thursday, with Jalore being the hottest city at 45.2 degrees Celsius, IMD said. Several places recorded a maximum temperature from 41 to 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The maximum temperature was recorded at 44.9 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 44.8 in Phalodi, 44.4 each in Jaisalmer and Banswara, 44.3 in Sriganganagar, 44 in Bikaner, and 43.2 degrees Celsius in Churu.

  • According to the bank’s branch manager, five armed robbers barged into the bank and took staff and customers hostage at gun point. (Picture for representation)

    Robbers loot 50 lakh from Darbhanga bank

    Armed robbers struck a branch of Punjab National Bank in Bihar's Samastipur on Thursday and looted approximately 50 lakh at gun point, police said. The branch is located at Supaul Bazaar under Biraul subdivision, 48 kilometres east of district headquarters of Darbhanga. “We have launched a probe and efforts are on to arrest the culprits,” he said. The CCTV footage were being scrutinized. Sources said there was no security guard deployed at the branch.

  • Visuals from Bogtui village in Birbhum's Rampurhat.

    Birbhum violence: CBI makes first arrests, four suspects held in Mumbai

    The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday apprehended four persons in connection with the killings that took place at a village in Rampurhat in West Bengal's Birbhum district. According to a report by news agency PTI, the four accused had fled to Mumbai after the arson in Birbhum fearing arrest. The men were arrested from their hideout early on Thursday morning. At least nine lives were lost in the arson.

  • Court has directed ED officials to keep a watch on her activities and if they notice anything apprehensive they should immediately inform the court. (HT FILE)

    Court allows Rana Kapoor’s daughter to travel to the USA with riders

    Mumbai: Special PMLA court on Wednesday permitted the daughter of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, Roshni Kapoor, to travel to the USA on the condition that she does not try to contact her sister Raakhe Kapoor Tandon, who is based in London. Roshni Kapoor had approached the special court for permission to travel to the USA from April 13 to May 5. The court on Wednesday granted her permission, but with riders.

  • Police officers have now been instructed to seize the vehicle after registering an FIR to control the menace. (HT FILE)

    Mumbai Police starts seizing vehicles for wrong-side driving

    Mumbai: The Mumbai police has started seizing vehicles of motorists driving on the wrong side of the road. A senior police officer said despite a warning from Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey after multiple FIRs over wrong-side driving, the menace continues unabated. The incidents have also continued despite the awareness campaign started by traffic police on March 6. According to police officials, on average they are registering at least 200 FIRs over the same violation.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out