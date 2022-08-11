Coastal Road, MTHL bypassed critical environmental scrutiny: CAG audit
Mumbai: Two major infrastructure projects in the city, namely the Coastal Road and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), bypassed critical scrutiny under the Centre’s Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) rules, a new report by India’s apex public expenditure auditing body, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), has found. The projects are being carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), respectively.
Despite the Coastal Road and the MTHL bridge having a significant impact on local ecology, they were not made to go through a process of multistage scrutiny by the Centre for obtaining environment clearance (EC), as mandated by the EIA rules, the CAG has pointed out in its Performance Audit on Conservation of Coastal Ecosystems report dated August 8.
Both projects were cleared solely on the basis of the Centre’s Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification and not under the EIA Notification. This was permitted by the Union environment ministry (MoEFCC) despite the fact that “projects by nature and scale of operation attracted the comprehensive EIA assessment in addition to CRZ clearances,” the CAG remarked.
While the Coastal Road was depicted in proposals as a “municipal road” (which is not covered under the EIA Notification) instead of as a state or national highway, the MTHL was depicted as a “standalone bridge”.
“Thus, the project [Coastal Road] which had otherwise significant environmental concerns bypassed the critical stage of public hearing as CRZ Notification does not provide for public consultation,” the CAG audit stated.
“[Depicting the MTHL as a standalone bridge] resulted in approving the project without Terms of Reference (ToRs) and public consultation, though the project included land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement of local residents,” the CAG audit stated.
The BMC and MMRDA had hired consultants to prepare EIA reports for both projects, they “lacked holistic ecological evaluation and failed to identify the key ecological risks and downplayed potential ecological impacts,” the CAG audit revealed.
However, neither EIA report would have had a bearing on it being cleared by the MoEFCC.
In the case of both projects, the CAG remarked that “there were deficiencies in the project approval mechanism of MoEF&CC... Clearances were granted to the Project Proponents though the projects failed to address the impact on vulnerable flora and fauna.”
The audit also noted that “the process of grant of clearances for setting up projects could not ensure fully that (they) would not have a detrimental impact on the coastal ecology.”
This is the second time that the Coastal Road has come under the CAG’s scanner. In a July 2021 report, the body questioned BMC over the sharp increase in the project’s construction cost from ₹252 crore per kilometre in 2011 to ₹1,274 crore in 2018. The CAG had also raised questions over spends amounting to ₹200 crore between April 2016 and March 2020. The report also said that a “detailed and proper analysis of traffic for Mumbai Coastal Road Project was not done”.
The BMC and MMRDA did not respond to queries on the CAG report.
Narendra Toke, member security, Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) said he was not aware of the CAG report and could only comment after he has read it.
“This CAG report, like the previous one that questioned the BMC’s traffic studies, confirms what critics of the Coastal Road project have been saying since 2016: that the project is counter-productive, based on lopsided studies, has been sanctioned by skirting public inputs and legal procedures, and is a planning disaster for Mumbai,” said Hussain Indorewala, urban researcher at the Kamla Raheja Vidyanidhi Institute of Architecture.
The projects have also been criticised for using “outdated baseline data” in their reports. The Coastal Road was justified by authorities on the promise of “smoother traffic movement based on comprehensive Traffic Studies conducted for Mumbai Metropolitan Region in 2008.”
The MoEFCC approved the project in 2017 “without updating the baseline study and without taking into account the major infrastructural development projects in the vicinity during this period,” the CAG audit noted. Similarly, in the case of the MTHL, the CAG observed that the baseline data presented to clear the project “was outdated by four to seven years.”
Calling for the CAG to initiate focused audits for both projects, environmentalist Debi Goenka said, “This report has highlighted the sleight of hand used by statutory planning authorities to circumvent the CRZ and EIA notifications. The manner in which the MoEFCC and the Coastal Zone Management Authority functions has also been exposed. It is high time our Prime Minister takes the MoEFCC to task and ensures that India’s Climate Change goals are not allowed to be sabotaged.”
Another significant project in Mumbai -- the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial at Nariman Point -- has also come under fire in this report, along with the Coastal Road. Referring to them, the CAG audit said, “The MoEF&CC amended the CRZ notification 2011 to allow for two specific development projects in the state of Maharashtra.”
“Modification of CRZ notifications for approval of specific projects not only sets a bad precedent but also defeats efforts to conserve coastal ecosystems,” the audit noted.
Now, Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport commuters can swipe debit, credit cards to buy bus tickets
Commuters boarding the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport buses in Navi Mumbai can soon swipe their debit or credit card to purchase bus tickets. The initiatives are part of upgrading the Integrated Intelligent Transport Management System to provide effective services to the commuters. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, who conducted a review meeting with NMMT general manager, Yogesh Kaduskar, has given directives for improvement in the system to provide additional services to the passengers.
2 swine flu deaths reported in a week in Kalyan Dombivli
Two swine flu deaths were reported from Kalyan-Dombivli in a week while the number of cases reported since June is 48. The health department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation claimed that the figures are likely to increase in the coming days. The two who died are an 85-year-old man from Dombivli and a 51-year-old woman from Kalyan. Thane city reported 227 cases of swine flu from July 1 to August 10.
Thane Mental Hospital to start Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing
The Thane Mental Hospital will start a Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing. Having trained nurses with psychiatric specialisation will also benefit in quick rehabilitation of patients at the mental hospital. The State Government will allocate staff for the course. Meanwhile, the furniture-related work has commenced and the hospital will be procuring all essentials to set up the basic facilities. There will be a lecture hall, principal room and staff room within the mental hospital.
18 students from Pune clear National Talent Search Examination
As many as 18 students from Pune district have cleared the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20. NTSE is a national-level scholarship exam conducted by the National Centre for Education and Research. NTSE scholars are provided with a scholarship of ₹1,250 per month for students of Class 11 and Class 12. And for graduation and higher studies, the Indian government provides a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month to these scholars.
Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne passes away at 71
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (71), died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to Pacharne said. Pacharne was BJP's face in Pune rural part and he was an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had contested the Shirur assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.
