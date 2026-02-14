Coastal road plan puts Nana Nani Park trees on the line

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed the felling of 184 trees and the transplantation of 164 more inside Nana Nani Park at Seven Bungalows, Versova, for the Versova–Bhayandar Coastal Road project, the northern leg of coastal road project which will connect Versova to Bhayandar. iMumbai, India - February 13, 2026: Tree cutting has begun at Nana-Nani Park in Versova for the extension of the Versova–Bandra Sea Link project, raising concerns among locals as it is one of the few remaining green spaces in the suburb in Mumbai, India, on Friday, February 13, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Founded in 2001, the neighbourhood garden has long served as a breathing space for senior citizens, children and residents of the densely built-up Andheri–Versova belt. According to notices pasted on trees within the park, the affected stretch lies between the Versova interchange and Bangur Nagar, Andheri.

The BMC has invited suggestions and objections to the proposed felling and transplantation. The submission window remains open until February 18, after which a public hearing will be conducted, officials said.

A neighbourhood landmark at stake

On a recent visit to the park, reactions were sharply divided, mirroring a larger citywide debate over infrastructure versus ecology. Jayant Sampat, 75, who visits the park twice daily for his walks, said that while the loss of trees is regrettable, development must not be stalled. “If it is for the betterment of the city and development necessitates felling trees, so be it. For our short-term benefit, should we halt the development of an entire city?” he asked, adding that trees can be shifted elsewhere if necessary.

For others, the issue is not about resisting development but about how it is pursued.

Shreesh and Archana Jamdar, long-time visitors, argued that growth must be sustainable and sensitive to local needs. Archana, 65, who has been visiting the garden since it opened, said the loss would affect more than just greenery.

“This park is not empty land. It is used by senior citizens, children and birds. These trees have grown over decades. Once gone, you cannot recreate that ecosystem overnight,” she said.

Shreesh questioned whether speeding up transit for motorists should take precedence over the daily lives of those living around the garden.

“Instead of over-emphasising quick traverse for motorists passing by in less than a couple of minutes, the needs of local residents and senior citizens should be given greater importance,” he said. “Cutting trees is easy, but the price to the city’s quality of life is far too high, especially with rising AQI levels.”

Transplantation under scrutiny

Environmental activists have also raised concerns over the plan, particularly the proposed transplantation of 164 trees. Kailash Annerao of the Save Aarey Movement criticised what he described as the lack of accountability in such exercises. “Replantation is the biggest fraud. You destroy trees at point A and replant at point B. The need for those trees is at a specific place. What happens if you don’t comply with what you had said earlier? There is no accountability,” he said.