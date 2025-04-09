Colaba residents send legal notice to heritage committee for allowing Radio Club jetty

MUMBAI: Residents of Colaba, representing the Clean and Heritage Colaba Residents Association (CHCRA), have issued a legal notice to the BMC’s Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) for the NOC it granted to the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) to construct a passenger jetty and terminal near Radio Club. Mumbai, India - April 5, 2025: Proposed construction site of a passenger/VVIP jetty between the Radio Club, near Gateway Of India in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The notice raises concerns about the improper approval process and the potential harm to the heritage of the area. The residents have demanded revocation of the NOC issued by MHCC.

The notice states that the NOC, issued on February 7, 2025, appears to have been granted without considering the necessary regulations outlined in the Model Heritage Regulations, 2014. The MHCC’s decision, made during its meeting on January 16, 2025, did not involve inputs from the affected stakeholders, including local residents.

The letter emphasises the significance of the area in question, which includes landmarks such as the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Gateway of India and the Radio Club, all of which are part of Mumbai’s iconic skyline. The surrounding buildings, including those on P Ramchandani Marg, are classified as heritage properties under the Development Control Regulations, and the area falls within a Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), requiring clearance from the relevant authorities for any construction.

Further, the notice points out that no permission from the executive engineer of the Building Proposals department was presented for the proposed construction, and the municipal commissioner’s approval was also absent. As per Regulation 52 of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations, 2034 (DCPR 2034) the skyline of the city is required to be maintained and any heritage permissions are to be granted by the civic chief contrary to required procedures under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act, 1966 (MRTP Act).

The notice also highlights that any development within 100 meters of Grade I Heritage sites must not obstruct views or degrade the historical value of the area. It calls for stricter adherence to preservation guidelines, referencing international examples where heritage areas are protected from such development.

“In European countries, such open spaces and heritage areas are given utmost protection,” stated advocate Prerak Choudhary in the legal notice. “In fact, they are made motorless areas so that pedestrians can enjoy the benefit of such places, which are now difficult to construct and which we enjoy as and by way of ‘heritage’.”

The notice also stated that the jetty plan involves cutting through a historic breakwater wall, which serves as a flood barrier and is a heritage structure. Additionally, the notice questions the impact of large-scale piling required for the jetty, which may affect the integrity of nearby heritage buildings, including the Gateway of India.

The notice asserts that the MHCC failed to consider the environmental and structural impacts of the project, and did not fully evaluate the necessary Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) permissions or involve residents in discussions. It highlights public opposition to the project, including a protest held on April 5, 2025, and opposition from local elected representatives.