MUMBAI: When Nalasopara resident Rajendra Nikam, 43, was asked to produce his train ticket by a ticket checker in an air-conditioned (AC) local on Tuesday, he nonchalantly pulled it up on his mobile phone. It was an e-ticket he had purchased on the Indian Railways’ UTS mobile app, or so he hoped the ticket checker would believe. But senior ticket checker Sai Prasad Sawant and his team were not fooled. Commuter busted for fake train ticket from bogus app

The deception was detected by Sawant during evening peak hours on the Western Railway. Sawant, who has been checking tickets inside AC locals for the last six months, was on duty from 2pm to 10pm on the Churchgate-Virar corridor.

On Tuesday, he boarded an AC slow local for Virar at Borivali at 7:16pm. “While checking tickets and season passes of passengers in this train, it reached Naigaon station at 7.36 pm. “When I asked Nikam to show his ticket/pass, he displayed a ticket in the UTS app on his mobile phone,” said Sawant, in his complaint.

“I compared the UTS number on the ticket with my handheld device and found the UTS number was wrong. The amount too was incorrect for the trip,” he said.

Nikam was asked to alight at Vasai railway station and, when questioned, refused to cooperate. It was only when he was taken to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) chowkie that he admitted that he had used a fake UTS app.

Western Railway officials say it is the seventh time in two years that they have found passengers with fake tickets being generated through different means.