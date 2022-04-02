Commuters demand new halt station at Datiwali between Kopar and Diva

Commuters residing between Diva and Dombivli have demanded a new Datiwali railway station between Kopar and Diva on the Central line. Over four lakh commuters will benefit from the new station, claimed passenger associations.

The passenger associations have placed a demand for a new railway station at Datiwali between Kopar and Diva for the past several years. The new station will help reduce the overcrowding at Diva railway station during the peak hours.

“There are many who travel to Mumbai for work from Datiwali village. They have to walk to Diva through the tracks to board a train. This is risky as well as time consuming. We need a proper station at Datiwali,” said Amey Singh, 35, a resident of Datiwali who travels to Mumbai for work daily.

Aadesh Bhagat, president of Diva Passenger Association and Kalyan MP, Shrikant Shinde, met the State Railway Minister, Raosaheb Danve, earlier this week.

Bhagat said, “We have placed this demand thinking that it will help four lakh commuters from this area who walk along the tracks to reach Diva station.”

Datiwali and the nearby villages have seen many new constructions in the last few years. “The population here has increased due to affordable homes, thus there is a need for a new railway station. We have been demanding the same for years, however there is no consideration from the Railways,” said Lata Argade, general secretary, Suburban Railway Commuters Association.

With the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train passing through Diva, Datiwali will be a part of this route, claimed Shinde. “Datiwali will prove to be a major connecting point between the Central and Konkan Railways. Also, the water transportation project between Kalyan, Thane and Mumbai will pass through Datiwali. Considering all these factors, it is the need of the hour to have a dedicated railway station at Datiwali between Kopar and Diva. I will be meeting the chairman of the Railway Board and the minister for further discussion and get the project sanctioned,” he said.

The Railways, however, claimed that there is no new station proposed at present on the Central route. A Central Railway official said, “There is already a halt station ‘Datiwali’ on Diva-Panvel as well as Vasai-Panvel section with high-level platforms. The decision to have a railway station between Kopar and Diva should come from the Railway ministry. As of now, there is no such consideration.”

Commuters, however, claimed that this halt station too needs to be upgraded.

“It does not have proper facilities like other railway stations – no proper ticket counters, foot over bridges or sheds at this station. Many people rely on this station to connect to Panvel for work. The authorities should make sure the facilities are provided,” said Sanjay More, 38, a commuter.

The railway officer added, “Any development of the same existing station will have to be approved by the State Government.”

