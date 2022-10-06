Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Commuters walk on tracks as trains between Parel-CSMT stop due to technical snag

Commuters walk on tracks as trains between Parel-CSMT stop due to technical snag

Published on Oct 06, 2022

Due to overhead equipment problem at Sandhurst Road on slow line services towards CSMT, slow locals were diverted on the fast line and was running behind schedule

The incident happened around 12:45pm near Sandhurst Road and was restored around 1:50pm. (HT Photo)
ByAnkita G Menon

Commuters on Thursday were forced to walk on railway tracks after a technical glitch in the overhead equipment near Sandhurst Road stopped local trains between Parel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The incident happened around 12:45pm near Sandhurst Road and was restored around 1:50pm.

“Due to overhead equipment problem at Sandhurst Road on slow line services towards CSMT, slow locals were diverted on the fast line and was running behind schedule. Staff restored the overhead equipment and services resumed by 1:50pm,” said AK Jain, deputy chief public relations officer, Central Railway (CR).

Commuters were inconvenienced as trains bunched up to Parel station.

“My train was stuck between Parel and Chinchpokli for almost half an hour. There was no intimation about when the services would start. After I noticed some commuters getting off the train and heading towards Chinchpokli, I also took help from fellow commuters and started walking on the tracks to reach Chinchpokli station. Took a taxi towards CSMT,” said Ananya Mishra (21), student who was travelling from Kurla towards CSMT.

On September 30, a similar incident occurred wherein a technical glitch at Thane station caused delays in local trains on Central Railway during peak hours.

Thursday, October 06, 2022
