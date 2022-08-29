Commuters warn of protests if their demands are not met
Thane: At least five different railway passenger associations from Thane, Kalwa, and Mumbai cities attended a two-hour meeting on Sunday, held at Kalwa to discuss several passenger-centric demands raised by the commuters of these railway stations
Thane: At least five different railway passenger associations from Thane, Kalwa, and Mumbai cities attended a two-hour meeting on Sunday, held at Kalwa to discuss several passenger-centric demands raised by the commuters of these railway stations. Such as increasing the frequency of local trains, especially for peak hours, instead of AC services.
The commuters and association representatives also warned of a protest if their demands are not met in the coming days.
“There are certain demands that we have been highlighting for the last several months and the railway officials have ignored them. Protest seems to be the only solution left now,” said Nandkumar Deshmukh, president, Upnagariya Railway Pravasi Mahasangh.
He added, “There is no need for AC locals, there is a need to increase the frequency of the local trains. The railway has never taken our input before making any decisions. We are answerable to the commuters and we cannot keep quiet anymore.”
Former cabinet minister Jitendra Avhad also joined the meeting, supporting the passenger association and assuring to take up the matter.
Women commuters attended the meeting and shared their ordeal of travelling every day. “I take a train from Kalwa, get down at Thane and then board another train to reach my workplace in Mumbai. After boarding a train from Kalwa you will hardly get space to stand. I prefer getting down at Thane and boarding another local and sitting and travelling. The situation is very difficult at Kalwa station and nobody cares. We have raised this issue so many times that we need more trains,” said Sunita Patil, 53, who lives in Kalwa.
“Why does the railway want to replace the regular trains with AC locals, when there is a need for more local trains? We risk our lives daily and these AC locals are hardly used. They can instead have AC coaches in regular trains,” said Pratibha Bangar, 33, a commuter, who travels from Kalwa to Dadar for work daily.
Meanwhile, railway officials maintain that they have added new locals to the main line. “We have recently added new 36 local trains to the main line. With regards to AC trains, we are running 56 services out of which, 34 are additional. It is barely 1% of the total are on replacement account and are popular among commuters. The number of passengers of AC locals have increased by more than seven times in the last six months,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway.
What are the demands?
Increase frequency of local trains during peak hours.
Initiate Dombivli fast local from the 5th and 6th line by building a new platform.
Start 15 car trains at Titwala and Badlapur.
Need a local terminus at Palava city
Declare Vangani railway station as terminus
Halt fast trains at Kalwa station
Water stalls at stations
Shuttle services at Kalyan- Karjat- Kasara stations
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
