Commuters warn of protests if their demands are not met

Thane: At least five different railway passenger associations from Thane, Kalwa, and Mumbai cities attended a two-hour meeting on Sunday, held at Kalwa to discuss several passenger-centric demands raised by the commuters of these railway stations. Such as increasing the frequency of local trains, especially for peak hours, instead of AC services.

The commuters and association representatives also warned of a protest if their demands are not met in the coming days.

“There are certain demands that we have been highlighting for the last several months and the railway officials have ignored them. Protest seems to be the only solution left now,” said Nandkumar Deshmukh, president, Upnagariya Railway Pravasi Mahasangh.

He added, “There is no need for AC locals, there is a need to increase the frequency of the local trains. The railway has never taken our input before making any decisions. We are answerable to the commuters and we cannot keep quiet anymore.”

Former cabinet minister Jitendra Avhad also joined the meeting, supporting the passenger association and assuring to take up the matter.

Women commuters attended the meeting and shared their ordeal of travelling every day. “I take a train from Kalwa, get down at Thane and then board another train to reach my workplace in Mumbai. After boarding a train from Kalwa you will hardly get space to stand. I prefer getting down at Thane and boarding another local and sitting and travelling. The situation is very difficult at Kalwa station and nobody cares. We have raised this issue so many times that we need more trains,” said Sunita Patil, 53, who lives in Kalwa.

“Why does the railway want to replace the regular trains with AC locals, when there is a need for more local trains? We risk our lives daily and these AC locals are hardly used. They can instead have AC coaches in regular trains,” said Pratibha Bangar, 33, a commuter, who travels from Kalwa to Dadar for work daily.

Meanwhile, railway officials maintain that they have added new locals to the main line. “We have recently added new 36 local trains to the main line. With regards to AC trains, we are running 56 services out of which, 34 are additional. It is barely 1% of the total are on replacement account and are popular among commuters. The number of passengers of AC locals have increased by more than seven times in the last six months,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway.

What are the demands?

Increase frequency of local trains during peak hours.

Initiate Dombivli fast local from the 5th and 6th line by building a new platform.

Start 15 car trains at Titwala and Badlapur.

Need a local terminus at Palava city

Declare Vangani railway station as terminus

Halt fast trains at Kalwa station

Water stalls at stations

Shuttle services at Kalyan- Karjat- Kasara stations

