Complaint against Sai Developers for faking documents to construct 2 bldgs in Dombivli

THANE: Even as the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s (KDMC) drive to demolish illegal constructions in the twin suburbs, following a Bombay high court order of November 2024, is on full throttle, Kalyan tehsildar Sachin Shejal on Tuesday requested the Ramnagar police, in Dombivli, to register a case against those responsible for fudging documents and defrauding both the government and citizens who have invested in properties on false promises. Thane, India - March 07, 2025: Sai galaxy building near kopar Railway station East . ,in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Friday, March -07, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde /HT Photo )

In his complaint to the police Shejal has alleged that a probe by revenue authorities has brought to light that builder Shalik R Bhagat of Sai Developers had constructed two of the 65 illegal buildings under scrutiny in Aire village, Dombivli, by fabricating 7/12 extracts and permissions to build on non-agricultural land before registering the sale deed.

According to Shejal, revenue authorities started the probe after Shiv Sena (UBT)’s district chief Deepesh Mhatre called attention of the irregularities to sub-divisional officer, Kalyan, Vishwas Gujar. Mhatre eventually presented documents exposing fraudulent land records that Bhagat had allegedly furnished to KDMC. They included forged 7/12 extracts, fake maps and counterfeit seals, along with fabricated signatures of KDMC officials, to secure approvals from MahaRERA.

In the edition dated March 8, 2025, HT had reported on a robust real estate mafia running rife in Dombivli, leaving unsuspecting home buyers at their mercy.

The formal inquiry was triggered after it came to light that one building in Aire village, Dombivli, had been registered using a forged 7/12 extract. Records from the Kalyan sub-registrar’s office have exposed discrepancies in property registration. “A case involving Survey No. 29/5/A in Aire village, registered under document number 5969/2020, contained false information, with a forged 7/11 extract that did not match official land records,” read the police complaint filed by the circle officer on behalf of the tehsildar, which HT has seen.

Apart from this, a 2018 order from the Thane District Collector’s office on the use of non-agricultural land was found missing from the revenue records, suggesting further manipulation, the complaint added.

After the illegalities surfaced, the Kalyan tehsil office directed circle officer Ravindra Jamdare to file a formal complaint against Sai Developers and Shalik R Bhagat under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges like criminal conspiracy, forgery and cheating, with authorities stressing strict legal action to set a precedent.

Shejal said that strict legal action will be taken against all those found guilty. “We will ensure that such fraudulent practices are not repeated in the future,” he added.

Raising concerns about the slow investigation, Mhatre said, “The SIT’s probe (which has been on for the past two years) into this massive scam is moving at a sluggish pace. The administration must act swiftly to bring the culprits to justice and prevent further victimization of homebuyers.”

Soon after seeing the complaint document, HT reached out to Sai Developers to hear their side of the story, but did not receive any response.