SoBo residents write to BMC over colour scheme for Art Deco buildings on Marine Drive

Mumbai: The members of Nariman Point Churchgate Citizen’s Association (NPCCA) along with Federation of Residents’ Trust (FORT) have written to the civic body expressing their concerns over the recently proposed colour scheme for the Art Deco buildings on Marine Drive. This photo taken on November 8, 2017 shows the Marine Drive seafront in Mumbai. The seafront is lined with brightly coloured buildings boasting curved corners, stylish balconies and exotic motifs but this isn't Miami's famous Art Deco district -- it's Mumbai. Bombay, as the Indian city was formerly called, is known more for its Victorian Gothic edifices than the sleeker architectural designs that swept Europe and America during the 1920s and '30s. / AFP PHOTO / PUNIT PARANJPE / To go with: 'INDIA-ARCHITECTURE-HERITAGE-ARTDECO, FEATURE' by Peter HUTCHISON (AFP)

The letter, with the same content, was sent individually by both the residents’ bodies. It was in response to an article published in Hindustan Times on June 21 about Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) colour scheme for the Art Deco buildings on Marine Drive.

The article also mentioned that the civic body had roped in experts from Sir JJ School of Art, who had made a presentation on the same.

The letter was sent to Iqbal Singh Chahal, commissioner, BMC, Rahul Narwekar, speaker of Maharashtra legislative assembly and Ramnath Jha, chairman, Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC).

In the letter, copy of which is with HT, dated July 13, south Mumbai’s residents stated, “There is a proposal for a new scheme with artworks to be painted onto the row of the Art Deco building facades. These buildings are a part of the core Marine Drive Heritage Precinct, and also within the core of the Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai, a World Heritage Site,” stated the letter.

Stressing on the fact that Art Deco buildings were built by some of the country’s first architects practising in independent India, the letter stated that their design principles for the heritage buildings in the immediate surrounding should be maintained so that it honours them.

“This is a listed heritage precinct which espouses a special quality of cohesiveness in mass, scale, architectural style, colour scheme and elements. It has become an iconic image of the city,” stated the letter.

“The uniform skyline with the largely pastel colour palette is what contributes to the integrity of this heritage precinct. The two-colour format of a darker shade highlighting Art Deco features and elements against a lighter shade backdrop is the defining feature of the Art Deco buildings worldwide,” added the letter.

The letter also emphasised that most cooperative housing societies and building owners have also recently got their buildings repaired and painted at a considerable cost.

“Any addition or change should not compromise the integrity and historic significance of the precinct and the World Heritage site. Mumbai is said to have the second largest number of Art Deco buildings in the world, after Miami, and it is a title that we should upkeep and honour in the right spirit and not do anything which would put us under negative global scrutiny,” the letter concluded.

The letter is signed by Atul Kumar, Nayan Kathpalia, Ashad Mehta and Shirin Bharucha on the behalf of NPCCA, FORT, Organisation for Verdant Ambience and Land Trust (OVAL Trust), Oval Cooperage Residents’ Association (OCRA), Art Deco Mumbai Trust, Urban Design Research Institute (UDRI) and Kala Ghoda Association (KGA).