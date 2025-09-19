Mumbai: In light of the Elphinstone Bridge’s closure, the Dadar Vyapari Sangh (Dadar Traders Association) has formally written a letter to Bhushan Gagrani, the municipal commissioner and administrator. The letter raises several pressing concerns of the shopkeepers and the residents of Dadar, Prabhadevi, Shivaji Park, Shitaladevi Mandir, and Mahim. Concerns raised by Dadar Vyapari Sangh over Elphinstone bridge closure

The British-era bridge, which crosses over active railway tracks on the Central and Western lines, was shut on Friday night, and is set to be replaced by a double-decker bridge part of the Sewri-Worli connector—a 4.5-km, signal-free, elevated road connecting the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the Atal Setu.

While commending the government for its consistent efforts in upgrading the city’s infrastructure, including significant improvements to roads, bridges, the metro system, and coastal projects, the letter highlights the unintended challenges caused by the Elphinstone Bridge’s closure.

The association acknowledged the necessity of traffic diversion towards NC Kelkar Road and Tilak Bridge, but noted that the situation has been exacerbated by a surge in cars parked illegally along Bhavani Shankar Road, Kabutarkhana, and SK Bole Road. “This has led to severe traffic congestion in already narrow and heavily used stretches. The rise in the number of illegal hawkers has also become a significant concern,” said Sunil Shah, president of the association.

The letter said that areas such as Ranade Road, NC Kelkar Road, and Kabutarkhana have seen a notable increase in hawkers occupying public spaces, including main roads and junctions. The growing encroachment has disrupted both pedestrian movement and vehicular traffic, creating an everyday nuisance for residents and commuters, the letter added.

The association wrote, “Despite existing regulations and multiple complaints, there appears to be little to no enforcement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) or the local police.” An equally troubling issue is the absence of effective disaster management and emergency protocols in the affected zones. “With no clear measures in place to facilitate the movement of ambulances, fire brigades, or emergency services, the safety of citizens during critical incidents is at risk,” the letter read.

The association also mentioned the Bombay High Court’s order dated December 22, 2014, in Jai Hindustan Hawkers Union vs. State of Maharashtra, which mandated that hawkers are not permitted to conduct business on public streets. The court order had said that adequate pedestrian space must be maintained, and that emergency services must be provided unobstructed passage.

The letter highlighted that despite these clear judicial directions, authorities have not acted with the urgency or seriousness to enforce these orders. To address these issues, the association has urged Gagrani to issue strict instructions to relevant departments to immediately address the illegal hawking and unauthorized parking. They emphasize that doing so will significantly improve traffic flow, pedestrian safety, and overall order in the area.

The association has also called upon the civic body to ensure that the disaster management guidelines are implemented effectively to minimize risk to citizens and safeguard public welfare.

The letter concludes with an appeal for prompt action, warning that if the BMC does not address these issues, law and order in the area will further deteriorate. The citizens are counting on the administration to restore normalcy, safety, and accessibility in their daily lives.