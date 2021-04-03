Congress leaders seek review of CMP during meeting with Uddhav Thackeray

A delegation of Congress leaders on Saturday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here and sought a review of the implementation of the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) based on which the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance was formed in November 2019.

The delegation led by All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary H K Patil also discussed the political situation and the Covid-19 management in the state with the chief minister, said Revenue Minister and senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat.

The delegation told the CM that all decisions should be taken unitedly by the constituents of the MVA, he said.

The MVA is battling controversies including the allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh against state home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

The Opposition BJP had accused the state government of failing to manage the pandemic effectively and also alleged corruption in the transfer of police officials.

"HK Patil met Uddhav Thackeray for the first time. The meeting was held at the official residence of the chief minister and lasted for an hour. It was held in a very cordial manner," Thorat said.

We told Thackeray that it has been a year-and-half now since the MVA government was formed and the implementation of the CMP needs to be reviewed, he said.

State Congress president Nana Patole and PWD Minister Ashok Chavan were also part of the delegation.

"We also reminded the chief minister about the letter written to him by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on the need for having the uninterrupted budgetary allocation for the welfare schemes meant for the tribals and poor," Thorat added.

Thorat said leaders of the Congress also conveyed to the CM "the feeling of injustice among our ministers and legislators regarding the allocation of funds".

He said the issue of empowering ministers of state was also discussed.

On Friday, ministers of the Congress met Patil to discuss the prevailing political situation in the state, including the allegations against Anil Deshmukh.

The leaders had said the image of the MVA government and that of the Congress was "unnecessarily" getting maligned amidst this controversy.

There are reports of a rift among the constituents of the MVA- Sena, NCP and Congress- in the wake of certain statements made by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Congress leaders in the state are especially upset with Sanjay Raut who recently said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar should head the UPA bloc.

The Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' had also called Deshmukh as an "accidental home minister"

In her letter to CM Thackeray in December last year, Sonia Gandhi reminding him of the CMP and urged him to ensure the development of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities.