Conman impersonates Navi Mumbai civic commissioner to fleece money; probe on

Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner (NMMC) on Friday wrote to NRI Coastal police after he learnt that someone was allegedly trying to fleece money from NMMC officers and corporators by impersonating him.

NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar learnt about it last week when various head of departments (HOD) from NMMC informed him about Whatsapp messages with the display picture of Narvekar being used by someone.

The person would then send messages asking for money.

Also Read: Auto drivers fleece flyers at Pune’s Lohegaon airport

“No particular amount was being asked but was being told that ‘I’ was in need of money. The officers understood it is a fake message and informed me and then we posted it in the group to alert everyone,” Narvekar said.

On Monday, the alleged impersonator did the same by using another number and sent messages to various corporators.

“We have received the application and are conducting an enquiry on it. No FIR has been registered yet,” a police officer from NRI Coastal police station said.