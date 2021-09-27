Consider pacemaker implant for Rakesh Wadawan in hospital, Bombay high court tells state

Taking note of the serious condition of Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) promoter Rakesh Wadhawan, who has been arrested on charges of money laundering in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank fraud, the Bombay high court (HC) on Monday asked the prison authorities to inform it whether any government hospital in Mumbai has the facility to carry out pacemaker implantation on him.

The court sought the information after noticing that the dean of KEM Hospital in his report has stated that Wadhawan had a fluctuating heart rate and was advised to go for dual chamber pacemaker implantation. The report also stated that the hospital did not have the facility after which the court suggested that if the same was not available in any government hospital then the authorities should consider permitting him to undergo the implant at a private hospital at his own cost.

The single judge bench of justice Bharati Dangre while hearing the bail application of Wadhawan seeking release on health grounds on September 24 was informed by additional public prosecutor Prajakta Shinde that as per court directions a current clinical report on the condition of Wadhawan was being submitted.

Apart from heart fluctuations the report also stated that Wadhawan was suffering from chronic kidney disease.

Senior advocate Aabad Ponda representing Wadhawan also placed the report of a Consultant Cardiologist, who had examined Wadhawan following the September 17 permission granted by the HC. The consultant’s report concurred with the opinion of KEM Hospital and advised a multidisciplinary team approach for patient recovery.

After perusing the medical reports, the bench noted in the order, “The medical reports of the patient reflect that he requires immediate medical treatment of acute nature... The question then arises is when and where it will have to be medically ascertained, whether the applicant is fit for this implantation or he will have to wait and another question that arises is where the procedure can be carried out.”

In light of KEM Hospital stating that it did not have the facility to carry out pacemaker implant the court directed APP Shinde to take instructions on whether any government hospital in Mumbai had the facility. “If not, take instructions to offer an alternate solution as per prayer made by senior counsel Ponda that the procedure on the applicant can be carried out by Private Hospital of his own choice and at his expenses, while in custody,” noted justice Dangre in the order and posted hearing of the bail application on September 28.