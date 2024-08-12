Constable dies after being hit by local train

Mumbai: A 28-year-old police constable died on Sunday after being hit by a local train between Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli stations. The deceased, Ravindra Balasaheb Hate, was walking along the railway tracks and could not hear the sound of the approaching train as he had his earphones on, said sources. The deceased, Ravindra Balasaheb Hate

The government railway police (GRP), which registered an accidental death report in connection with the incident, said Hate was attached with the local arms police in Naigaon and lived in a rented accommodation in Kalyan. On Sunday, he was scheduled to meet a friend in Vikhroli who was supposed to show him a rented flat. Accordingly, on Sunday morning, after completing his night shift, Hate took a local train and alighted at Kanjurmarg. He was on his way from the station to his friend’s house via a short cut along the railway tracks when he was hit by an oncoming train.

The incident came to light around 11.30am, when some rail commuters noticed Hate’s body lying next to the tracks and informed the Vikhroli station master who in turn informed the GRP. Hate was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in an ambulance and was attended to by Dr Sunil Inamdar who declared him dead on arrival, said a police officer.

“During inquiry, we found Hate’s identity card in his pocket. So it was clear that he was a police constable. We also found his mobile phone next to him and placed a call to the last dialled number, which turned out to be that of his friend in Vikhroli. The friend was supposed to show him a flat on rent,” said senior inspector Sambhaji Yadav of the Kurla GRP.

Hate was native of Indapur in Pune district and his father is a farmer. Married about a year and half ago, he was blessed with baby boy recently. His younger brother too got a job in the police recently and is currently training in Jalna. Both the father and the brother have been informed about the incident, said Yadav.

“Hate was very disciplined and a good human being. It is a very sad incident,” said senior inspector (admin) Vijay Thakur.