Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Constable shoots self with service rifle outside Byculla jail

Constable shoots self with service rifle outside Byculla jail

ByVinay Dalvi
Feb 24, 2023 01:15 AM IST

Mumbai: An on-duty police constable shot himself with a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) outside the Byculla jail late Thursday evening. The 48-year-old man was attached to Taddeo Local Arms Unit 2 and was on duty as a guard outside the Byculla women’s prison.

On Thursday he reported to work around 8.20pm while there was no one around, he then took the service rifle and shot himself.

The constables posted with him heard the thud noise and reached the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood. They immediately informed the Nagpada police. Police inspector R Shaikh rushed him to nearby JJ Hospital where he was declared dead before arrival.

“He shot himself in the forehead,” said a police officer from Nagpada police station, adding, “The reason for his suicide is yet not known. He has two children.”

