Contractor booked for digging up road stretch in Aarey without permission

MUMBAI: A telecom company’s contractor has been booked for digging up an 18.5-meter-long trench without the necessary permissions. The trench along the public road next to Oberoi Business Park in Goregaon East was allegedly dug up for laying cables. iMumbai, India - December 26, 2025: Digging by airtel contracctor...... an 18.5-meter-long trench on the public road next to Oberoi Business Park in Goregaon East obstructing traffic in Mumbai, India, on Friday, December 26, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

According to the Aarey Sub police, the complainant is Ramdas Devidas Burde, 37, a police constable with the Dindoshi traffic police. Burde told the police that two contractors, Samish Kumar Kamala Yadav, 34, and Mohammad Nadeem Yahya Khan, 25, along with their workers had dug up the road causing traffic jams in the area and inconveniencing commuters.

Burde said the contractors had begun the digging work without adhering to the terms and conditions of the permissions granted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). “Even after 5:00pm on December 22, they left the work incomplete without implementing any safety measures at the work site,” said Burde. He added that the work was being done recklessly since no reflectors or wardens were deployed along the road and the contractors had failed to inform the traffic police or the local police station before starting.

Burde said, “Since we were unaware, we were not prepared. As a result there was a traffic jam on the Western Express Highway, causing immense trouble to many citizens, including women, children, and senior citizens for more than two hours.”

Commuters also said that due to the road work the Mohan Gokhale road at Siba Junction, and the Western Express Highway were both choked with vehicles, with the jam extending all the way till Andheri.

“Based on the complaint we have registered an FIR against Yadav and Khan under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are investigating to find out whether any permissions were taken by the accused,” said a police officer from Aarey Sub police station.