Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Contractor booked for September 2023 death of labourer in Ghansoli

ByHT Correspondent
May 15, 2025 07:38 AM IST

The contractor made no arrangements for protective gear or safeguards, making him directly contributing to the accident

NAVI MUMBAI: More than a year and a half after a 26-year-old construction worker fell from the fifth floor of an under-construction building in Ghansoli, the Rabale police on Tuesday registered a case against the contractor for causing death by negligence.

Contractor booked for September 2023 death of labourer in Ghansoli
Contractor booked for September 2023 death of labourer in Ghansoli

The deceased, Anisur Rahman Israfal Sheikh, hailed from West Bengal and resided in Airoli Sector 1. He was employed at a construction site behind Meena Hospital in Arjunwadi being built by Gyanadev Parshuram Kadam. On September 2, 2023, Sheikh suffered fatal internal injuries after falling from the fifth floor.

Following an accidental death inquiry, the police found that Kadam, the builder, had hired Sariful Abu Bakkar Mandal Islam, 42, as a labour contractor. Even though Mandal was fully responsible for the workers’ safety, he failed to ensure basic safety precautions for the labourers on-site. He had made no arrangements for protective gear or safeguards, making him directly contributing to the accident, said a police officer.

The Rabale police registered an FIR against Mandal on Tuesday under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Contractor booked for September 2023 death of labourer in Ghansoli
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On