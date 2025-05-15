NAVI MUMBAI: More than a year and a half after a 26-year-old construction worker fell from the fifth floor of an under-construction building in Ghansoli, the Rabale police on Tuesday registered a case against the contractor for causing death by negligence. Contractor booked for September 2023 death of labourer in Ghansoli

The deceased, Anisur Rahman Israfal Sheikh, hailed from West Bengal and resided in Airoli Sector 1. He was employed at a construction site behind Meena Hospital in Arjunwadi being built by Gyanadev Parshuram Kadam. On September 2, 2023, Sheikh suffered fatal internal injuries after falling from the fifth floor.

Following an accidental death inquiry, the police found that Kadam, the builder, had hired Sariful Abu Bakkar Mandal Islam, 42, as a labour contractor. Even though Mandal was fully responsible for the workers’ safety, he failed to ensure basic safety precautions for the labourers on-site. He had made no arrangements for protective gear or safeguards, making him directly contributing to the accident, said a police officer.

The Rabale police registered an FIR against Mandal on Tuesday under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.