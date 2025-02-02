Controversial bizman Abhishek Verma joins Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Abhishek Verma, the Delhi-based businessman who has faced several charges pertaining to corruption in arms deals, money-laundering and even forgery, and was jailed for several years, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on January 30. Shinde has appointed him as the party’s chief national coordinator (elections and alliances). Eknath Shinde with Abhishek Verma (centre) and his wife Anca Verma. (HT)

The Sena put out a press release on Thursday evening, calling Verma “Delhi’s famous industrialist” and described how he met Shinde at his Muktagiri bungalow to join the party. “On this occasion, deputy chief minister Shinde welcomed him into the party and wished him well for his future social and political journey,” says the release, adding that Verma was handed his appointment letter by Shinde.

Abhishek’s wife Anca, a former Romanian model, also shared pictures of the occasion on her social media handle and waxed eloquent on the appointment. “As you step into this new political journey with Shiv Sena, my heart is filled with immense pride and joy. I have always admired your dedication, resilience, and commitment to serving the people, and I know this new chapter will allow you to make a meaningful impact. No matter the challenges ahead, know that I stand beside you, offering my unconditional love and support at every step,” she wrote on her Instagram post.

Abhishek is the son of the late Shrikant Verma, a Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh. He was at the centre of a controversy over corruption charges in several arms deals. In June 2012, he was arrested and charged with corruption and money-laundering. He and his wife were sent to Tihar Jail. In 2016, the couple was released on bail, and in April 2017, a CBI special court dismissed the charges against them, citing “lack of evidence”.

In 2006, the BJP had accused Verma of receiving USD 200 million dollars in the Scorpene submarine deal, after which he filed a defamation case against L K Advani. On Thursday, Verma joined the BJP’s ally, the Shiv Sena.

Reacting to the appointment, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said that “such people” knew where they would get “shelter”. “Wheeler-dealers like Abhishek Verma, who has faced serious charges, know that parties like the Shiv Sena will give him shelter, as the BJP and its allies have inducted several leaders facing serious corruption charges,” he said.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora did not respond to calls and text messages on the subject.