Cops arrest two ‘fans’ for bid to trespass on Salman’s home

Mumbai: The Bandra police have arrested a 23-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman for allegedly attempting to trespass into actor Salman Khan’s home in Bandra’s Galaxy Apartments, ostensibly to meet him, police officers said on Thursday. The woman, a junior artiste in Bollywood, was arrested on Monday while the man, a purported fan of the actor, was arrested on Tuesday. The police are probing their motive/s while the security outside Khan’s building has been increased. Following the two incidents, on Thursday, police increased the security cover outside the actor’s residence. (Satish Bate/ / HT Photo)

On Tuesday, a man was seen loitering around the building at around 9:45am. When Kamlesh Mishra, the security guard, confronted him and asked him to leave the premises, he flung his own mobile phone to the ground, breaking it.

The man returned around 7.15pm and managed to enter the building by hiding behind a four-wheeler. But the Mishra and police officers deployed at the spot promptly apprehended him and handed him over to the Bandra police.

During questioning, the man identified himself as Jitendra Kumar Hardayal Singh, 23, a resident of Chhattisgarh, and said he wanted to meet Khan. Since the police personnel posted outside the building were not allowing him to enter the premises, he tried to sneak in behind a four-wheeler, he told the police.

A day earlier, on Monday, a woman was also seen trying to enter the building premises. She claimed to be Khan’s fan and said she wanted to meet the actor in pursuit of a prominent role in a film or web series, said police.

“The woman was apprehended by the security personnel at Galaxy Apartments and handed over to the Bandra police,” said Dikshit Gedam, deputy commissioner of police (zone 9). “An FIR has been registered against her alleged trespass.”

Following these incidents, on Thursday, the police increased the security cover outside the actor’s residence. They are also trying to find the real motive of the duo behind visiting Khan’s residence, said an officer from Bandra police station.

Khan has lately been in the crosshairs of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Last year, on April 14, gunshots were fired outside his home by two bike-borne assailants, after which Lawrence’s brother Anmol Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the attack.