MUMBAI: The Vile Parle police on Saturday have booked an unknown person for allegedly issuing a threat of bomb blast during the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Janjagran Abhiyan Yatra. The religious procession is scheduled from December 21 to 23. Cops book unknown man for bomb threat to a religious procession

The complainant, 48-year-old Ashutosh Pandey, is the president of the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Janjagran trust. He received the threat call from an unknown number to his mobile phone as soon as he arrived in Mumbai on Saturday.