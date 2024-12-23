Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cops book unknown man for bomb threat to a religious procession

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 23, 2024 07:42 AM IST

MUMBAI: Vile Parle police booked an unknown person for threatening a bomb blast during the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Yatra from Dec 21-23.

MUMBAI: The Vile Parle police on Saturday have booked an unknown person for allegedly issuing a threat of bomb blast during the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Janjagran Abhiyan Yatra. The religious procession is scheduled from December 21 to 23.

Cops book unknown man for bomb threat to a religious procession
Cops book unknown man for bomb threat to a religious procession

The complainant, 48-year-old Ashutosh Pandey, is the president of the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Janjagran trust. He received the threat call from an unknown number to his mobile phone as soon as he arrived in Mumbai on Saturday.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On