Navi Mumbai: In a swift and coordinated operation, the Koparkhairane police rescued a 15-year-old boy within 90 minutes of his kidnapping being reported on Wednesday night. The prompt action led to the arrest of two suspects and the safe reunion of the boy with his family. Cops rescue kidnapped teen within 90 minutes of missing report

The incident unfolded around 7:30 pm when Ghansoli residents Sanjay Narayan Bhosale and his wife Ekta were returning home from Dombivli. They received a call from their elder son informing them that his younger brother was missing. Earlier that evening, the younger boy had mentioned a visit from an unknown man who had come to their home asking for his father.

“My son told me someone had come to the door asking for his father. We spoke briefly with the visitor on the phone, who claimed to be someone my husband had dealt with years ago in business. Before hanging up, he threatened to kidnap our son for ransom,” said Ekta Bhosale.

Alarmed, the couple immediately asked their elder son to check on his brother. When he was nowhere to be found, the parents rushed to the Koparkhairane police station and filed a complaint around 9:30 pm.

Investigations revealed that the kidnapping was orchestrated by Raj Bhalerao, 32, and Yash Garud, 26, both residents of Nashik. The police said the motive was to settle an old financial dispute, and the duo had demanded ₹12 lakh in ransom.

The boy, displaying remarkable presence of mind, deliberately gave the kidnappers incorrect directions while in the car, causing them to get stuck in traffic—a move that bought valuable time for the police.

Acting swiftly, the Koparkhairane police issued wireless alerts and formed three specialised teams: the Gunda Squad led by API Nitin Kumbhar, the Detection Branch under API Rajesh Mahala, and the beat marshal unit headed by Assistant Inspector Sunil Bodke.

“The family was advised to maintain communication with the kidnapper without raising suspicion, assuring him that the ransom would be paid. This allowed us to trace their location through electronic surveillance,” said an officer involved in the investigation.

The suspect was tracked to the vicinity of Rabale railway station. A team of officers in plain clothes, posing as ransom intermediaries, was deployed at the location.

“By 11 pm, the accused was apprehended and the boy was safely rescued. He was immediately reunited with his family,” the officer added.

Expressing gratitude, Ekta Bhosale said, “It’s only because of the police’s swift action and strategy that our son is back home safely. We’ve asked for a thorough investigation, as we believe more people may be involved. The abductor came to our home, not the office—this raises serious concerns.”

A case has been registered under Sections 140(2) (punishment for abduction) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Both suspects are currently in police custody.