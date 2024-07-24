Cop’s son arrested for trying to steal beer bottles from bar

MUMBAI: A police inspector’s 29-year-old son was arrested by the Bhoiwada police for allegedly trying to steal beer bottles from a bar in Dadar East and threatening the bar owner when caught in the process. HT Image

According to the police, Sanket Popat Awhad, the accused, visited Shraddha Bar on Dr BA Road in Dadar East at around 8.30pm on Sunday and asked for two beer bottles. When Damodar Shetty, 59, the manager of the bar and his colleague, Love Genda, asked him to pay, he threatened Shetty, asking if the bar owner knew him.

“Sanket claimed he was the don of the area and started removing beer bottles from the fridge. When the manager and his colleague caught him in the act, he started shouting and threatening them and the other customers,” said a police officer.

The manager immediately informed Ashok Shetty, the owner of the bar, who rushed to the spot and called the police control room. “The accused then told them that his father was a police inspector and threatened to teach them a lesson,” said the police officer.

A team from Bhoiwada police station reached the spot soon and detained Awhad. “We brought Awhad, a resident of the Naigaon police colony, to the police station and arrested him after registering an offence under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 309 (5) (attempt to commit robbery), 332 (c) (house trespass in order to commit to offence), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023,” said the police officer.

Awhad’s father Popat Awhad works with the protection branch of Mumbai Police, said officials.