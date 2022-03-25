Council passes resolution to condemn Karnataka CM’s border issue remarks

Mumbai The Maharashtra Legislative Council passed an unanimous resolution condemning Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai for his remarks on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, which he claimed doesn’t exist any longer.

State Council chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar said, “It is highly regrettable that such remarks are being passed when the case is still pending before the Supreme Court (SC).”

The issue was raised by Shiv Sena legislator Diwakar Raote, who accused Bommai of spreading falsehood.

“Bommai said that since Akkalkot and Solapur were given to Maharashtra, regions like Belagavi and Karwar were given to Karnataka. Bommai stated that the boundary dispute between the two states no longer exists,” said Raote.

Taking cognisance of the issue, Nimbalkar moved the resolution. “I moved a proposal to condemn the comments of the Karnataka government and its chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. There is a case going on in the Supreme Court (SC) on border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka. Bommai should have not made such remarks, as it can influence the case.”

The Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute has its origin in the States Reorganisation Act of 1956. It made Belagavi and 10 talukas of the Bombay state, once part of colonial Bombay Presidency, a part of the princely state of Mysore.

Maharashtra opposed the move, arguing that Belagavi, Nipani and Karwar had a majority of Marathi-speaking population and should have been part of the state. The dispute subsequently went to the Supreme Court (SC). The Marathi-speaking people in these areas have been agitating for the inclusion in Maharashtra for five decades and have often alleged that the Karnataka government has been trying to suppress their agitation and impose Kannada language on them.

Meanwhile, BJP has asked for proof. “If Bommai has made this statement, we condemn it as we stand with the people of the border areas,” said BJP legislator Prasad Lad. “However, we want Raote to show us some proof,” he added.