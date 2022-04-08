Couple arrested for stealing cash, jewellery from friend’s house in Bhiwandi
Narpoli police in Bhiwandi arrested a 26-year-old woman and her husband for stealing jewellery and cash worth ₹5 lakh from her friend’s house.
The woman named Monalisa Pankaj Rai, a resident of Surat, convinced her friend Disha Ravindra Lakhani, a resident of Bhiwandi, to allow her to stay at her place for two days till she found a place on rent. Lakhani allowed her to stay without realising that Rai would try and rob her.
Lakhani filed a complaint with Narpoli police on March 31 that Rai had stolen ₹90,000 cash and 46g of gold, all amounting to ₹5 lakh from her house.
Madan Ballal, senior police inspector, said, “Rai was looking for a house on rent and requested Lakhani to allow her to stay for two days at her Bhiwandi house. Instead, Rai stayed for nine days and stole the locker keys. Two days ahead of the incident, Rai also called her husband, Premchand Bharti (26) and one more man who allegedly is her boyfriend. One day prior to the incident, all four had a party and consumed alcohol. Rai then stole the cash and jewellery kept in the locker. The next morning Rai’s husband and boyfriend moved out of the house. Rai, who left the house two days later, took the cash and jewellery with her.”
Ballal added that through technical information, they located the accused in Goa. “Our team went to Goa and arrested the accused from there. They were presented in the Thane Court and they have been given police custody till April 9.”
Ballal informed that further probe is under way to find out how many similar crimes Rai and her husband Bharti were involved in.
-
