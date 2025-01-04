Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Couple arrested in Malad for assaulting cops

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 04, 2025 08:06 AM IST

A couple was arrested in Mumbai for assaulting police after the husband refused a breathalyzer test on New Year’s Day.

MUMBAI: A couple was arrested on the early hours of New Year’s Day for allegedly assaulting three police personnel, including two women constables, after their car was stopped to check if the husband, who was driving, was drunk. When asked to take the breath analyzer test, he resisted and resorted to beating up the cop.

Couple arrested in Malad for assaulting cops
Couple arrested in Malad for assaulting cops

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Yunus Baladiwala and his wife Shabnam Baladiwala.

According to the Malad police officers, police officer Arun Pawar was on nakabandi duty with two constables near Dakshin Bar in Chincholi Bunder, Malad West. Pawar stopped the couple’s car after suspecting the driver was drunk as the car was zigzagging. When he asked Yunus to take a breath analyzer test, the latter refused and resisted. So, Pawar asked him to get out of the car. At this, Yunus grew agitated, and he allegedly manhandled Pawar. Two women constables tried to intervene but his wife, Shabnam, got out of the car and pushed them both to the ground. She allegedly bit the constables and kicked them in the stomach.

As the situation escalated, a passerby informed the police using the police emergency number. Malad police reached the spot and overpowered the couple. They were taken to the police station and booked under section 221 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita for obstructing a government officer from performing their duty.

“We have released the couple after serving them a notice of appearance for investigation,” said a police officer from Malad police station.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On