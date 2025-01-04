MUMBAI: A couple was arrested on the early hours of New Year’s Day for allegedly assaulting three police personnel, including two women constables, after their car was stopped to check if the husband, who was driving, was drunk. When asked to take the breath analyzer test, he resisted and resorted to beating up the cop. Couple arrested in Malad for assaulting cops

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Yunus Baladiwala and his wife Shabnam Baladiwala.

According to the Malad police officers, police officer Arun Pawar was on nakabandi duty with two constables near Dakshin Bar in Chincholi Bunder, Malad West. Pawar stopped the couple’s car after suspecting the driver was drunk as the car was zigzagging. When he asked Yunus to take a breath analyzer test, the latter refused and resisted. So, Pawar asked him to get out of the car. At this, Yunus grew agitated, and he allegedly manhandled Pawar. Two women constables tried to intervene but his wife, Shabnam, got out of the car and pushed them both to the ground. She allegedly bit the constables and kicked them in the stomach.

As the situation escalated, a passerby informed the police using the police emergency number. Malad police reached the spot and overpowered the couple. They were taken to the police station and booked under section 221 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita for obstructing a government officer from performing their duty.

“We have released the couple after serving them a notice of appearance for investigation,” said a police officer from Malad police station.