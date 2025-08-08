Mumbai: A couple died on Thursday after a dumper allegedly ran over them after their bike skidded and they fell in front of the vehicle while overtaking it in Bhayander. While the husband, who was riding the bike, died on the spot, his wife lost her life while being taken to a nearby hospital. Couple killed as dumper runs over them in Bhayander

According to the police, the accident occurred on Thursday afternoon when the couple, Nilesh Mali, 54, and Manju Mali, 50, were going to Mira Road from their home in Uttan. In Bhayander West, on the road towards Mira Road in Radhaswamy Satsang area, Nilesh tried to overtake the dumper from the left side and lost balance. As a result, their bike skidded and they fell in front of the dumper, after which the dumper driver ran over them, said a police officer. The passersby alerted the police, caught hold of the driver and handed him over to the police. While Nilesh died on the spot due to serious head injuries, Manju succumbed to her injuries while being taken to the hospital.

The police have registered a case against the dumper driver under section 106 (1) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.