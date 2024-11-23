MUMBAI: The special MP and MLA court on Friday acquitted Achalpur MLA Omprakash Babarao aka Bachchu Kadu, who was booked by the Marine Drive police in 2011 for allegedly slapping a clerk working at Mantralaya. Court acquits Bachchu Kadu in 2011 case for assaulting Mantralaya staffer

Kadu is the founder of the Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP), Achalpur MLA, and a supporter of the Mahayuti government. The incident took place on January 14, 2011, when a clerk working with the public health department was informed that MLA Kadu called him. He went to the health minister’s cabin on the first floor, where Kadu was standing outside. As per the prosecution, as soon as the clerk reached, Kadu allegedly slapped him on the cheek and dragged him inside the cabin where he continued to beat him up in the presence of other staff in the department.

After Kadu left, the clerk went to St George hospital for treatment. Later that day, with the help of his seniors, he filed a complaint at the Marine Drive police station. A case was registered against Kadu under sections 332 (preventing a public servant from discharging duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty) of the Indian Penal Code. The MLA had claimed that he did not beat the clerk and only had a heated exchange.

He was acquitted by the special judge AU Kadam. The detailed order will be made available on Monday.

Previously, Kadu has been involved in a similar case of assault where he, along with his aides, was accused of allegedly assaulting and abusing government officials at the state secretariat in September 2018.