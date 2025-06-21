Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
Court calls for former RPF constable’s medical report

ByJyoti Punwani
Jun 21, 2025 08:24 AM IST

Mumbai court demands medical report of ex-RPF constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary, accused of killing four passengers on train, as trial resumes.

Mumbai: A sessions court has called for the medical report of Chetan Singh Chaudhary, a former Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable accused of shooting dead four passengers on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express on the night of July 31, 2023.

Chetan Singh Chaudhary (PTI)
While one of those dead was Chaudhary’s senior, with whom he had an argument prior to the shootings, the others were all identified as Muslim by their beards and then shot. Chaudhary’s plea for bail citing “temporary insanity” was rejected in December 2023.

The sessions court had called for Chaudhary’s medical report earlier too, on May 23. But it was never submitted as the judge hearing the case got transferred and the court was without a judge.

Friday saw the resumption of court proceedings in the trial after a gap of almost a month.

Chaudhary’s trial commenced last November, when he was lodged in Akola Central Jail and attended court proceedings via video conferencing. In February this year, finding his behavior odd, the Akola jail authorities took him to Akola Central Hospital, where doctors advised that he be taken to Thane Mental Hospital for a proper examination. The 34-year-old former constable has been in Thane Mental Hospital since February 20.

On March 12, the court ordered a stop to the trial since Chaudhary could not be present even through video conferencing. Four witnesses, including two RPF constables on duty with him that night, have so far testified.

With a new judge having taken over, the court on Friday ordered that Choudhary’s medical report be presented in court by the next date, July 3.

