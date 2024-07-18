Court grants pre-arrest bail to builder’s wife in cheating case

MUMBAI: The sessions court in Dindoshi has granted anticipatory bail to Rishina Jethwa, co-accused in a cheating case involving Triveni Developers. The company’s owners, Ashok Jethwa and Mihir Jethwa, were initially charged with defrauding homebuyers by promising flats and then cross-selling the same properties. HT Image

Rishina Jethwa, the wife of Mihir Jethwa, who is currently absconding, sought bail on the grounds of being uninvolved in the crime and dragged into the case due to her relationship with the main accused. She claimed no involvement in the transaction of the flat in question and was not a signatory to the possession letter between the complainant, Narendra Solanki, and the partnership firm.

Solanki alleged that after he bought a flat in Borivali’s Triveni Square, the accused took away the keys for repairs and sold the property to Harish Ratanchand Jain, leaving Solanki without the flat or its keys.

The prosecution opposed Jethwa’s bail, arguing she had abused and threatened the complainant for lodging an FIR and was part of Triveni Developers’ wider conspiracy. Despite this, the court observed that the FIR allegations were against other co-accused and that Rishina was not a signatory to the agreements. The court noted that the investigation could proceed without her involvement, while the other co-accused remained absconding.

Rishina Jethwa was booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 120b (criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation).