Court orders Nihal Garware to return to jail from private hospital
Mumbai The special PMLA court has ordered industrialist Nihal Garware, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March this year in connection with the J&K bank money laundering case, to return to Arthur Road jail from Breach Candy hospital where he has been admitted since June 7.
Special judge M G Deshpande issued the order primarily in view of the report submitted by the Dean of Grant Medical College, stating that Garware, of Garware Industries, no longer required hospitalisation and can now be treated at out-patient departments of any of the state-run or civic hospitals in Mumbai.
“So it is abundantly clear that further hospitalisation of the accused is not necessary and whenever he comes across any health issue, the jail authority can tackle the same by referring him to any of the above referred corporation hospitals (in Mumbai),” said the court.
Garware was arrested by ED on March 22 this year on the charges of money laundering, as the agency suspected that he was instrumental in buying a property for the bank in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai in 2010 at an exorbitant price. In return, ED has claimed that Garware received kickbacks to the tune of ₹12.82 crore.
The case was first registered by CBI on November 11, 2021, against Ackruti Gold Builders and unknown persons over corruption allegations for purchasing the BKC property at a much higher price.
Pursuant to orders passed by a vacation judge, on June 7, the 55-year-old was admitted to Breach Candy hospital, specifically for rheumatological and gastroenterological examinations. ED had last month preferred an application to bring him back to Arthur Road jail, pointing out that pursuant to their request, the Dean of Grant Medical College had sent two experts to the private hospital where they examined the industrialist and submitted a report, clearly indicating that he did not require any further hospitalisation.
The special court accepted ED’s contentions and on August 2, ordered Garware to return to jail. Apart from the expert report, the court also noted that the signature of a Breach Candy hospital doctor on two of his reports, relied upon by the industrialist, differed and the difference was visible to naked eye – indicating that one of the two reports were perhaps doctored.
Assistant teacher in U.P.’s Sitapur suspended for abusing headmistress
A male teacher of a government primary school in Sitapur district was suspended after a video went viral on social media in which the assistant teacher Sachin Yadav was seen abusing the headmistress repeatedly in the presence of students for marking him absent. The incident occurred in Karanpur Primary School in Sandana police station area of Sitapur last month, according to district magistrate Anuj Singh. The accused teacher has been suspended from school and attached with Block Resource Centre.
Congress to launch Gaurav Yatras from August 9
The Congress will organize 'Azadi Ki Gaurav Yatras' covering a distance of 75 km in every Lok Sabha constituency from August 9. “The Congress will hold Gaurav Yatras in all the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies from August 9. They will cover a distance of 75 km in each Lok Sabha constituency and will pass through all the 403 assembly constituencies,” said Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Ashok Singh.
Sawan delicacies get new flavours!
With the rainy season finally setting-in, the Sawan special sweet delicacies have thronged local markets and are prominently topping the sales chart. The other favourites such as andarsy ki goli, doodh pheni and mango sweets too are selling big time. Andarsa and pheni could not be meddled with but the mithaiwallahs are showing full creativity when it comes to ghewar. Not all believe in innovating with the traditional sweet.
Over 6,000 apply for PMAY houses on land freed from ex-MP Atiq Ahmed’s possession
After the Prayagraj Development Authority invited online applications for allotment of 76 houses being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on the piece of land freed from Mafiosi-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmed's possession in Lukerganj, over 6,000 individuals have applied. “We are constructing two blocks on the land measuring 1731 square metres and these would be ground plus three-storey buildings”, said vice-chairman, PDA, Arvind Chauhan.
ED files charge sheet in Pune Land grab case, names Avinash Bhosale’s son
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate has filed a charge sheet in the Pune land grab case and named high-profile Pune builder Avinash Bhosale's son Amit Bhosale, and two others in the prosecution complaint. ED's Pune land grab case is based on the FIR registered by the Pune Police. Avinash Bhosale is closely related to Congress. His daughter Swapnali Kadam is the wife of state Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam.
