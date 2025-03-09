Mumbai: A special court designated under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday rejected the discharge plea of dismissed Mumbai police constable Vinayak Shinde, who is accused of involvement in the 2021 Antilia bomb scare case and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren. Court rejects discharge plea of dismissed constable Vinayak Shinde in 2021 Antilia bomb scare case

Shinde was arrested by the NIA in March 2021 for his alleged role in the twin crimes. On May 11, 2021, he was officially dismissed from the Mumbai police force. The court observed that the conspiracy was orchestrated from November 2020 and noted that Shinde was a close associate of Sachin Waze, the dismissed police officer believed to be the mastermind behind the case.

Special sessions Judge AM Patil ruled that Shinde was fully aware of the larger conspiracy, which included planting an explosive-laden vehicle near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 24-25, 2021, issuing a threat to the Ambani family, and the subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiren on March 5, 2021. The court also highlighted the destruction of evidence by Waze and co-accused Riyazuddin Kazi on March 9, 2021.

The case was initially investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) before being transferred to the NIA. Shinde, who was previously convicted in the 2006 fake encounter killing of Lakhan Bhaiya, is accused of assisting Waze and procuring dummy SIM cards from co-accused Naresh Gor, a bookie. The NIA has charged Shinde under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 384 (extortion), and 403 (misappropriation of property).

The incident occurred on February 25, 2021, when a Mahindra Scorpio was found abandoned near Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. The vehicle contained 20 loose gelatine sticks and a threatening note directed at the Ambani family. Days later, the body of the vehicle’s owner, Thane-based trader Mansukh Hiren, was found in a creek near Mumbra.

According to the NIA, Waze, who headed the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch at the time, planted the explosives-laden vehicle and subsequently arranged Hiren’s murder after the latter refused to take responsibility for leaving the SUV near Antilia.

Special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves opposed Shinde’s discharge plea, stating that Waze, along with co-accused Sunil Mane and Shinde, held meetings at the police commissioner’s office compound to plan the murder. The prosecution further claimed that Waze handed over a significant amount of cash to Shinde as an advance payment for the killers.

However, Shinde’s lawyer, advocate Dinesh Tiwari, argued that no substantial evidence linked his client to the crimes. He stated that Shinde merely knew Waze and was neither involved in planting the vehicle nor in Hiren’s murder.

The prosecution countered, asserting that Shinde was actively involved in the criminal conspiracy and played a key role in introducing members of the hotel, bar, and restaurant associations to Waze, enabling the latter to run an extortion racket. The illicit funds collected were allegedly used to finance the conspiracy.

The court noted that Shinde was already on parole for the 2006 fake encounter case when he became involved in the Antilia conspiracy. Additionally, the court highlighted that he obtained 14 SIM cards from Naresh Gor on February 21, 2021, which were subsequently activated and handed over for use in the crime.

“At this juncture, it cannot be said that the witness statements, documentary evidence, and electronic records are fabricated to implicate the accused,” the court stated while rejecting Shinde’s discharge plea.