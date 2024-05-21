Cousins cast votes together for the first time

Thane: Sanobar, Shifa, Sumera, Saba, and Bushra seize the opportunity to unite, fulfilling a lifelong dream of voting together. Just as they shop before a festival, these sisters embarked on a joint journey, registering for their election cards, chasing officials for voting slips, and studying their candidates. On May 20, they headed to Rabodi, Thane’s polling booth to exercise their power. “We’ve grown up together, studied together, and always harbored the desire to vote. This is our first time. We noted down the details of our main candidates and decided to support the individual committed to the welfare of our constituency,” said Saba.

HT Image