 Cousins cast votes together for the first time | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cousins cast votes together for the first time

ByHT Correspondent
May 21, 2024 07:14 AM IST

Thane sisters unite to fulfill lifelong dream of voting together, shopping for election essentials and supporting candidate for constituency welfare.

Thane: Sanobar, Shifa, Sumera, Saba, and Bushra seize the opportunity to unite, fulfilling a lifelong dream of voting together. Just as they shop before a festival, these sisters embarked on a joint journey, registering for their election cards, chasing officials for voting slips, and studying their candidates. On May 20, they headed to Rabodi, Thane’s polling booth to exercise their power. “We’ve grown up together, studied together, and always harbored the desire to vote. This is our first time. We noted down the details of our main candidates and decided to support the individual committed to the welfare of our constituency,” said Saba.

HT Image
HT Image

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Cousins cast votes together for the first time

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On