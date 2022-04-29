Covid preparedness: State charts 11 action points
Mumbai Increasing Covid tests, sending samples for genome sequencing when a cluster of three to seven cases is found, getting people to wear masks in closed spaces such as cinema halls, offices and auditoriums, promoting vaccination- are among the 11 action points drafted by the state government for all districts.
The letter issued by additional chief secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas early this week has also mandated all districts to complete the ongoing work on oxygen generation plants and also keep the current oxygen storage full.
“The number of daily Covid cases in the state is low, but we cannot discontinue surveillance or become less vigilant,” said the state’s Covid task force member Dr Shashank Joshi. “All districts therefore should promote voluntary indoor masking, not let their testing numbers fall and conduct genome sequencing wherever necessary,” he said.
According to Joshi, the ongoing heatwave calls for extra vigilance as all the previous waves have surged in hot weather conditions. “The third wave is definitely over, but we cannot be caught off guard if a new surge happens,” he said.
The state’s weekly positivity rate is now around 0.73% but as many as nine districts have a positivity rate higher than the state’s average. These include Dhule (4.83%), Pune (1.52%), Akola (1.42), Sindhudurg (1.34%), Hingoli (1.31%), Mumbai (1.07%), Parbhani (1%), Gondia (0.79%) and Kolhapur (0.74%).
Given the continuous circulation of the virus, the state has also asked districts to improve influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) surveillance and promote vaccination in all categories. The state warned the districts about the low vaccination average in all categories compared to the national average.
“Following the letter from the state, we called for a meeting with all the health officials and have asked them to focus on awareness about wearing masks and vaccination,” said Dr Yogesh Sale, the district health officer of Kolhapur.
“We are soon reviving the ‘no mask, no entry’ campaign for closed spaces,” he said, adding that Kolhapur’s 17 oxygen generation plants are now functional and have a capacity to produce 145 MT of oxygen. “Our peak requirement during the second wave was 52MT, thus we are prepared if the pandemic takes a worse turn,” he said.
The state has also asked the districts to keep a plan ready for non-Covid services in case the cases rise suddenly and has asked them to avoid turning all facilities into Covid hospitals as a panic reaction. “Try to pool patients at a few locations as hospitalisation is likely to be less,” the state’s communication said further adding that districts should also make funds available for fire audits of all hospitals.
Man arrested for killing self-proclaimed Godman in Kalwa
The Kalwa police arrested a man for allegedly murdering one of his family friends who tried to convince him to practice a black magic ritual. The incident occurred on Wednesday. Kalwa police received a call about a man being beaten up in Jai Bhim Nagar, Vadar Galli, Kalwa. The police immediately reached the spot where they found a man, Thavru Chavhan, 60, lying unconscious in a pool of blood.
Farmers block roads over power pangs in south Malwa
Protesting against inadequate power supply in rural areas, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) blocked highways at various places in Bathinda and adjoining districts of south Malwa, leaving commuters stranded for about two hours under the scorching sun. A number of union activists gathered at Bhai Ghaniya Chowk, a key intersection of the national highway connecting Bathinda with Chandigarh, Ferozepur and Amritsar. Similar road blockades were seen at Rampura Phul, Mansa, Ferozepur and other places.
Bombay HC clears pedestrian walkway from Thane station to Vitawa
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday paved the way for the construction of a pedestrian walkway from Thane railway station to Vitawa, Kalwa by allowing the project proponent, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, to cut 13 mangroves required to be removed for construction of the piers of the pedestrian bridge over Thane creek.
Thane Traffic Police to recognise Good Samaritans for timely help in road accidents
The Thane Traffic Police have decided to implement the Standard Operating Procedures to recognise a Good Samaritan by rewarding and felicitating the Good Samaritan if he helped save a life in any road accident. According to officials, road accidents claim more than two lakh lives in India alone every year and contributed to the economic loss of approximately 3% of the GDP. Seventeen people die every hour on Indian roads.
CNG costlier by ₹4 in Mumbai, third hike in April
The prices of Compressed Natural Gas in the city will increase by ₹4, effective Friday midnight. This will be the third hike by Mahanagar Gas Limited in the month of April. Subsequent to this, the revised rate for CNG will be ₹76/kg. There will be no increase in the price of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Mumbai. Auto rickshaw unions have stated that they will protest outside the MGL on May 17 on the hike.
