MUMBAI: In a first-of-its-kind intervention on the Sahyadri range, Central Railway (CR) is preparing to slice open a portion of the flat plateau above the treacherous Karjat–Khopoli stretch to construct a network of deep drainage channels aimed at preventing monsoon-induced rockfalls. CR plans deep drainage channels on Sahyadri plateau to prevent monsoon rockfalls

Senior CR engineers, who inspected the site near Monkey Hill station on the Bhor Ghat earlier this month, are studying a plan to build two to three major drains- each around 600–800 metres long and 2–3 metres deep- on top of the plateau, which lies roughly 200 metres above track level. The plateau spans nearly 8–10 sq km, with railway lines on one side and tourist-frequented waterfalls on the other.

According to officials, this will likely be the first time such large drainage lines are created on a hilltop in the Sahyadris. The objective is to channel rainwater and slush safely towards an uninhabited side of the hill, instead of allowing uncontrolled flow that often triggers boulder collapses onto the busy rail corridor below.

During heavy monsoon spells, water accumulates on the flat plateau and rushes downslope with force, dragging soil, loose rock and boulders onto the tracks. The Karjat–Khopoli–Lonavala ghat section, one of the steepest railway gradients in the country, has reported around 30 boulder-fall incidents in the past four years, although none were recorded this year.

CR has already deployed several layers of protection in the region, including: Dynamic rockfall barriers and Canadian fencing covering more than 60,000 sq metres of vulnerable slope.

Extended steel portals, roof-like structures, over about 200 metres near tunnel mouths, acting as shields against falling debris.

Daily hill-gang patrols who walk 6–8 km scanning slopes, sounding tunnels and clearing choked waterways. Yet, officials say the risk persists.

“Boulders still pose a threat despite heavy netting. Much of the instability starts when rainwater and slush push downwards from the plateau. Creating controlled drains on the hilltop may significantly cut that risk,” a CR official said.

How the proposed system will work

As per preliminary designs, the main drains will run both parallel and perpendicular to the railway alignment, ensuring directed flow. These channels will connect to at least five smaller tributary drains that will funnel water into an existing waterfall system on the uninhabited side of the plateau.

Access to the plateau is currently possible via a siding line. Beyond this lies thick vegetation and Forest Department land, and CR has formally sought forest clearance for the project. The railway has also commissioned IIT Bombay to carry out a detailed third-party feasibility and geotechnical study.

Officials emphasise that the proposal is still at the planning stage, and the final design will depend on environmental approvals and IIT’s recommendations.