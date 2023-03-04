Home / Cities / Mumbai News / CR to replace diesel locomotives with electric ones

CR to replace diesel locomotives with electric ones

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 04, 2023 01:40 AM IST

Mumbai: In less than two months, the last four diesel locomotives on Central Railway (CR), currently ferrying long-distance trains, will be phased out and replaced by electric locomotives.

Every year, in the Mumbai division of CR, 1.64 lakh tons of carbon footprint is reduced annually from electrification, saving 556.56 crore annually.

Railway officials said the Mumbai-Latur Express switched over to electric traction in February. By April, Mumbai-Bidar Express, Tutari Express, Rajya Rani Express and Devgiri Express will transition to electric form diesel locomotives.

“This will significantly reduce the fuel bill of Mumbai Division which is 5156.75-kilo litre per month on an average, reduce 1.64 lakh ton carbon footprints annually and save 556.56 crore annually. During the year 2022-23, 77 pairs of mail/express trains changed to electric traction,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief PRO, CR.

Some important trains that run on electric traction in Mumbai Division are Rajdhani Express, Vande Bharat Express, Deccan Queen, Punjab Mail, Tejas Express, Vidarbha Express and Duronto Express In fact, Rajdhani Express is the only train which runs on push-pull mode daily. Indian Railways is working to become the largest green railways in the world and is moving towards becoming a “net zero carbon emitter” before 2030.

CR’s 555.5 km route under the Mumbai Division was fully electrified in 2019.

The pace of railway electrification, which is environment-friendly and reduces pollution, has increased at 9X speed since 2014. The first electric train in India ran between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus) and Kurla on the Harbour line on February 3, 1925. The section was electrified on 1500 Volt DC.

The conversion of DC traction on the Mumbai Division of CR to AC traction began in 2001 and was completed in 2016 in Mumbai. This also resulted in a capacity enhancement of 33% as 9-car services were converted to 12-car services in the suburban section.

Story Saved
Saturday, March 04, 2023
