Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Crackdown on property tax defaulters: PMC issues 447 pre-seizure notices, 27 warrants

ByG Mohiuddin Jeddy
Jan 31, 2025 06:56 AM IST

Acting swiftly, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has cracked down on property tax defaulters within its jurisdiction, catching them by surprise by issuing 447 pre-seizure notices and 27 warrants to attach their properties.

NAVI MUMBAI: Acting swiftly, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has cracked down on property tax defaulters within its jurisdiction, catching them by surprise by issuing 447 pre-seizure notices and 27 warrants to attach their properties. The action has resulted in some defaulters toeing the line even as a housing federation has challenged the tax levied with retrospective effect, asking the defaulters to pay as per the interim court order. The Kharghar Cooperative Housing Societies Federation has filed a writ petition against the tax levied by PMC with retrospective effect from 2016, when it was formed.

Crackdown on property tax defaulters: PMC issues 447 pre-seizure notices, 27 warrants
Crackdown on property tax defaulters: PMC issues 447 pre-seizure notices, 27 warrants

The latest PMC action comes following instructions from municipal commissioner Mangesh Chitale to the property tax department. In response, deputy commissioner of Property Tax and assistant commissioner Swaroop Kharge and officers and employees of the seizure department urged all property owners under their jurisdiction to pay the property tax to the municipal corporation as soon as possible with the strict warning of seizure and attachment action otherwise. Accordingly, notices and property attachment warrants were issued to defaulters in Kharghar, Nawde sub-division, Kalamboli, Kamothe, Panvel and New Panvel wards.

Municipal commissioner Mangesh Chitale said, “Property tax is the main source of income for the civic body to carry out its development work. We have repeatedly appealed to the residents to pay their taxes in time and avoid the two per cent per month penalty levied for the delays. We have also offered incentives for early payments. Despite our repeated efforts, there are defaulters with large dues and hence we had to initiate action against them. It has shown results with some of them starting to pay up as we made our intentions of attaching their properties clear.”

The attachment action has led to 86 lakh dues being recovered from a popular mall, while a reputed educational institution in Kharghar has cleared a whopping 4.69 crore of its property tax dues.

Commenting on the action by the civic body, commander (retd) S H Kalawat, general secretary of Kharghar Cooperative Housing Societies Federation, said, “We have objected to the delay payment charges levied by the civic body for the period 2021-2024 as the court order came only in 2024. We are hopeful that this will be eliminated when the final court order comes.”

PMC has identified 3.5 lakh property tax owners in its jurisdiction. It has already collected 314.5 crore from them in the current financial year, with two months still to go.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On