Crawford Market’s fish vendors oppose BMC’s move to relocate them

MUMBAI: Over 348 long-established fish vendors and members of the Koli fishing community at Mumbai’s iconic Crawford Market on Monday raised objections to an alleged move by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to displace them. According to the vendors, the BMC issued notices in February demanding that vendors vacate the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Fish Market, a space they have occupied for over five decades, and relocate their stalls to nearby footpaths. The vendors were asked to vacate the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Fish Market

Calling the action “inhumane”, the fishermen’s committee has responded with a counter-demand for an immediate reversal. Devendra Damodar Tandel, president of the All Maharashtra Fishermen’s Action Committee, warned that the Koli community would stage a large-scale protest at the BMC headquarters if the civic body did not halt their relocation.

It contends that removing vendors from CTS No. 1500, which is the official land parcel housing the fish market, will cause severe disruptions. The area handles nearly 150 fish transport vehicles and thousands of vendors daily. According to the notice, the civic body asked the vendors to relocate to the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Market. However, the committee argues that relocating their stalls here will lead to massive traffic congestion and safety hazards.

Instead, the committee demanded the construction of a new shed on the existing site with improved infrastructure. Urging the BMC to provide basic amenities such as toilets, drinking water, and seating for Koli fisherwomen, the committee submitted a memorandum on Monday. “The 90,000-square-foot market currently lacks essential facilities, making it difficult for both traders and customers,” said the committee’s Mumbai District President, Praful Bhoir.

The committee also called for a departmental inquiry into the actions of the BMC officials who were responsible for the relocation order. Nayana Patil, the women’s president of the committee, warned that the community would be forced to escalate protests if the plan isn’t withdrawn.

However, Manish Valanju, assistant commissioner (markets), denied the allegations. He clarified that vendors are not being moved to footpaths but to a temporary transit structure within the Crawford Market area. “They will eventually be shifted to a permanent building under the Crawford Market extension project,” he said.